Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
The deck off the front is also minimally furnished with elegant lines of beach rock and two Leaf chairs by Arper.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
“Every space of the house has a close relationship with the exterior, which creates the sensation of living outdoors with all the comfort and advantages of living indoors,” says architect Atahualpa Hernandez Salazar.