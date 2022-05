NAMELESS Architecture is a design practice run by Unchung Na, Sorae Yoo, and Kiseok Oh. Founded in New York, it has since expanded to Seoul, South Korea. The RW Concrete Church in Byeollae, a newly developed district in northeastern Seoul, "is set to become part of a new urban environment, materialized through its simplistic form, unified materiality, and program-based continuation of space," the firm says. Photo courtesy of NAMELESS Architecture.