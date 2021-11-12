The ruddy Cor-Ten facade contrasts with its verdant surroundings.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
The interior measures 1,290 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open living-kitchen area.
After buying an Echo Park bungalow, the homeowners, who originally intended to renovate the small home, realized the potential of building an entirely new dwelling in place of the existing garage. It offered better views of the neighborhood and the opportunity to design exactly what they wanted.
“The inspiration for Kynttilä was fully derived from its unique setting,” the Helsinki-based firm states. “The place chosen for Kynttilä, in the middle of a pristine forest, on a narrow arm of the peninsula, provides views over the water in both sides of the cottage.”
Pictured is one of the children’s bedrooms with a glazed door that opens up to the landscape.
The cabin is clad in untreated, locally sourced pine that will develop a silvery-gray patina over time.
The north side of the home opens up to a covered wraparound deck and views of the Karangahake Gorge.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Wrapped in timber, the 1,016-square-foot Koto LivingHome 1 (Yksi) includes two bedrooms and a flex room on the first floor. The open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area is located on the floor above.
Koto and Plant Prefab will work directly with homeowners to determine optimal site placement and adhere to energy-saving passive solar principles.
Full-height windows at the southern end of the cabin frame picturesque forest views and draw natural light into the space. A wood-burning fireplace enhances the coziness of the living room, while bench-like seating creates space for sitting or dining.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
Big Barn
371 Mavis Drive features three bedrooms and two bathrooms in the main house, including an open loft-style bedroom in the A-frame.
The front entry opens into a large great room that spans one entire side of the home.
A key directive in the home’s design was that "the materials were all from the island, and all very simple," says Sánchez.
Bright and airy, the main living areas rest under the dynamic A-frame roof, which is gracefully split open by expansive clerestory windows. Stacked red brick intersect with exposed beams.
Solar panels provide power for the two cabins.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Architect Donald Billinkoff turned an awkward 1968 residence in New Milford, Connecticut, into a light-filled retreat.
A glimpse of Heva's interior and deck.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Completed in 10 months on a flat meadow atop a wooded bluff near the Cousins River estuary, the energy-efficient residence emphasizes indoor/outdoor living for a pair of nature lovers.
The house sits within a field of trees.
Klopf Architecture updated this Eichler with a radiant floor heating system, re-stained paneling, and a new office/guest room filled with Eichler hallmarks like dark bronze door handles.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
After: The barn’s original framing was kept for its agricultural character. Faulkner Architects applied an exterior envelope of salvaged redwood and added a Cor-Ten steel roof that will patina over time.
