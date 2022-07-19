Crafted entirely from Alaskan white cedar and Madera Belgian oak, this home by The Dinsky Team and Diaz + Alexander Studio aims to stand out in the Los Angeles housing market. Limestone paving, raised planters, mature olive trees, ground cover, and large landscape boulders help to make the lot draught tolerant. A lower teak deck wraps around a long black bottom pool with integrated lighting. Windows with built-in shadow screens and large open-air decks along the upper story boast views of Griffith Park.