The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Provincetown Contemporary with Mid-Century Flair: Designed by Trevor Pontbriand, this Provincetown contemporary is a rare retreat with state-of-the-art amenities. Grand views of Cape Cod Bay and Wood End Light, and a screening room are among this captivating home's offerings. Presented by Atlantic Bay Sotheby's International Realty.