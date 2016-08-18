“So many houses seem like they’re completely still and heavy,” says Dencity architect Staffan Svenson. Inspired by his client’s role in the airline industry, Svenson relished the chance to create a home that evokes motion and lightness.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.