The cast iron lacework of the Victorian terrace house was the first of the 19th century technological advancements in casting and iron foundary processes and techniques. CNC routed steel plates are the modern equivalent and the fish scale pattern is the only link between the two centuries. Luigi Rosselli Architects found the same pattern in Karl Friedrich Schinkel’s palace in Sanssouci Park, Potsdam. The front gate and Juliet balcony balustrade, both cut from steel plate, bridge the centuries in the same way as this row house bridges with the venerable adjoining older houses. © Justin Alexander