Large-scale glass tile lines the shower enclosure in the suite bathrooms; marble surrounds continue the material theme from the lobby.
Spa-inspired bath.
Detail of the kitchen
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The couple has two rescue dogs, Wren and Lint.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,