Floor plan- second floor
Floor plan- first floor
The master suite bathroom features an outdoor shower.
A restrained material palette creates a tranquil atmosphere in the elegantly appointed, open kitchen.
Large picture windows in the open living room frame the surrounding forest.
A dining area divides the open kitchen from the living room.
South street facing facade
South east approach
Basement Guest Bedroom
Vertical bookcase at stair landing
