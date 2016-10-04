This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
The loft addition afforded space for a home office and music area. The family chose to forego a dedicated office upstairs, instead prioritizing private bedrooms for each of the children. Shelving and a built-in desk anchor the loft’s far wall.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.