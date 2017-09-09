&Tradition's lounge and pouf from the Fly Lounge Series by Space Copenhagen, shown in the company's new showroom, converted from an old warehouse in Copenhagen's Papirøen. The glass pendant is Blown by Samuel Wilkinson.
Architect Sean Lockyer designed a 5,760-square-foot concrete, stucco, and ipe home for a couple and their three children in the Southern California desert town of Indian Wells. The residents selected the home’s furnishings, including the Royal Botania chaise lounges.
In Palm Springs, Sander Architects created an energy-efficient hybrid prefab home that’s designed to stay naturally cool in the desert heat, which often climbs to triple digits in the summer.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
On the side of the home that faces the canal, the main kitchen’s aesthetic is decidedly elemental. Custom Eginstill hot-rolled steel cabinetry with recessed Gaggenau appliances surround a Carrara marble island.
Busick refreshed the house’s east-facing façade by painting the trim a bold black that echoes the steel addition at the rear.
RICHARD SAPPER ESPRESSO COFFEE MAKER $240.00 The six-cup espresso coffee maker that started it all, Alessi's 9090 was the first object for the home in the company’s history, as well as its first product to be inducted into the Permanent Design Collection at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. It was also the Italian brand’s first "amphibious object": a tool for the kitchen so beautifully designed that it is equally welcome at the table. Crafted in 18/10 stainless steel with a cast iron handle. Made in Italy.
TRIANGLE FLOUR SACK TEA TOWEL $12.00 Perfect for the hip and playful entertainer, these triangle screen printed tea towels can be folded and used as cloth napkins. They are hand printed using eco-friendly ink and the fabric will only become softer the more you wash it.
Inspired by stages of the lunar cycle, the wall-mounted Phase sconce takes on a half-spherical form. Half of it shines brightly through cast glass, while the other is coated in a chrome finish to create a more diffuse, subdued glow. It can be installed in varying orientations to direct light in the desired direction.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
A tract house with a butterfly roof designed in 1956 for Joe Dunas.
The owners were passionately involved in every aspect of the design, and pushed the team to make choices they normally might not have, including using Western red cedar for the master bathroom countertop. The spa-like space features a soaking tub, tile from Statements Urban, an MTI sink, a custom mirror, and a Vola faucet.
A touch of nostalgia marks the upstairs home office, furnished with several vintage pieces: a teak Danish dresser, a Hans Wegner armchair, and Jo Hammerborg’s 1962 Orient pendant, made from a copper shade with rosewood detailing.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
In this Bratislava apartment an Eames bird keeps watch over the record collection.
Built-in details include a dresser that pairs with an Eames molded plywood lounge chair in a guest bedroom.
The dining room table is “a special Breuer design,” the architect’s associate William Landsberg wrote to Robert Snower in August 1954. “It is the table which he is using in his own home and costs about $375 to make.” The walnut piece is wider at one end to make it easier for the host to serve dishes. Breuer suggested using a blue Micarta top, which his clients did not choose, and also specified the metallic legs for the Eames DCM chairs. A bamboo screen, original to the house, separates the room from the front entrance.
“Whenever you’re making a minimal bathroom, you always have issues with storage,” Klug says. The wall-hung Duravitsink leaves no place “to put all your junk,” so Klug and Butz added small shelf above. The space to the right, which appears as an extension of the shelf is actually a panel that hides access to the water tank of the wall-hung toilet, also by Duravit.Photo by Eric Roth
Jonah Takagi collaborated with Umbra Shift on the Tier coffee and side table.
The headboard in Hansen’s bedroom echoes the 2013 side-board. The wallpaper is from Arte.
Florida couple John Pirman and Steve Tetreault built a new house inspired by the Sarasota School. Today’s FEMA codes required a plinth to lift the house five-and-a-half feet above grade and a roof that can withstand hurricane wind loads, making it a challenge to re-create the lightness of midcentury design, Pirman says.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
The Sección collection by Heidi Jalkh.
