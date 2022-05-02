In the kids' bathroom, Fireclay Ogee Drop tile in two shades of blue brings a pop of playful color.
Architects Ernesto Cragnolino and Krista Whitson designed and built an efficient four-bedroom home for their family in Austin.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
The floor tile is the Trident Hex Blanco Encaustic by Merola Tile from Home Depot, and the wall tile is a dimensional subway tile by Artmore from Lowe’s. The rectangular tub is the Aqua Eden Jenny by Kingston Brass from Home Depot.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside.The fireplace is made from Carey Gully natural stone, and a custom dining table stands above a Cadry rug. The chairs are Agastino and Brown.
“Describing a feeling or way of living in our home was always important, as the color and texture palette was always chosen based on our natural surroundings,” says Teegan.
A trio of Schoolhouse ‘Isaac’ sconces flank the kitchen wall, and Heath Ceramics Little Diamond tiles create the striking new backsplash.
An open vertical steel divider, custom-designed by Tom, replaces a solid dividing wall. The steel screen spans from floor to ceiling, with randomly placed openings allowing light to freely pass through. “Being open, it maintains sightlines from the kitchen through the living space,” says Tom, “[and] it sometimes acts as shelves for items – phone, keys, wine bottles, pinecones.” A Sculptural Glass Globe Pendant from West Elm hangs dramatically from the top of the screen.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
The custom cabinetry extends into a mudroom area, also with BluDot Wook wall hook in black.
The new flooring throughout is cork from Prestige, and a Gubi Semi Pendant in "Matte Black
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher &amp; Paykel.
At the white oak vanity, Marlatt integrated a light with the mirror, and the entire installation moves along sliding barn door hardware. “That was something I really wanted to try,” says Marlatt. “It’s not super functional, just fun.”
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
This home in Melbourne by design duo Kathryn Robson and Susie Cohen has deep nook shelves at one end of the wardrobe, which gives the bathroom a warm, natural and organic feel.
The ceramic floor tiles are from Ciot, while the ceramic wall tiles are from Céragrès.
The exterior features Western red cedar siding and a standing-seam metal roof. The home is engineered to meet Passive House standards, with Makrowin Passive House Certified windows and blown mineral wool and cellulose insulation.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Located above the kitchen, one of the home's two full bathrooms opens from the staircase landing. The
Known for furniture and interior design, Ezequiel Farca transformed a 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City into a tranquil sanctuary. The temple-like retreat blends into the hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood with its pale gray-green hue and strategic plantings, which soften the boundaries between house, garden, and street. The Recinto lava stone patio accessed through the living room holds teak outdoor furniture designed by Farca himself.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
A wide picture window overlooking illuminates the living room toward the rear of the plan.
A wood-burning fireplace framed by a wooden mantelpiece sits below detailed cornicing on one section of the wall in the dining room.
The ceiling drops down significantly over the built-in bench in the living area to create a cozy nook. “Like the kitchen, it’s a space within a space,” Thomas says. The wooden boards are flush with the window frame, allowing the sun to wash down the wall.
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
Tiffany's friend Pedro Motta built the entry bench, which was topped with pads from Ikea.
For a subtler statement, the Mini Single sconce consists of a single drum style luminaire that hangs from a wall-mounted power feed. Throughout the collection, the LED luminaires are available in eleven different styles, so you’re sure to find the perfect configuration for your home.
Marita painted the kitchen floor in a checked pattern, and added Rifle Paper Co “Peacock Wallpaper” in Emerald to go with the kitchen cabinets painted Benjamin Moore "Forest Green.
The chimney is clad with Tadelakt, a lime plaster composite, with a polished wax finish.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
