A vintage Edward Wormley armchair upholstered in Haitian cotton sits next to a Turned Wooden Pedestal by Chris Lehrecke.
A mix of old and new was the master plan for the lemon tree house
Danish architect Sigurd Larsen needed a new kitchen for his 969-square-foot apartment in the hip Kreuzberg district of Berlin—so he designed his own in collaboration with Reform. Larsen opted for a kitchen in anthracite—as the darker color added contrast to his oak floors and countertops.
Another customization of the Basis Linoleum in olive with handles,edges and counter tops done in natural oak.
Danish blogger, Tikkie Elsøe, chose mint green
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
The bathroom mirrors the same materials, colors, and design principles as the rest of the building.
The kitchen is a vibrant deep blue. "It's the same color Le Corbusier used in the corridor of his Villa Savoye in Poissy," Van Everbroeck reports.
Resident Richard Kim, who works as the head of design at electric car company Faraday Future, tested his know-how with the creation of his own Los Angeles home, a curvilinear structure clad in Cor-Ten steel and black-stained cedar.
A black glass cube at the center of the flat adds a touch of drama. “The box protrudes into space, but with elegance,” Zusman says. It contains the guest bathroom, outfitted in fixtures by Hezi Bank, a custom sink stand, and custom cabinets.
The dining space achieves its own clarity through a consistent color palette and strong angled lines. The white pendant light adds a sculptural detail.
The aluminum casing creates a play of light and shadows as the sun moves across the building. A lap pool, at right, spills over into the main pool.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
The large, naturally lit kitchen is the heart of the house. Messmate-clad cupboards and huge expanses of glass dominate the space where Angelucci uses the sink, Gorman works at the kitchen island, and Pepa and Hazel look on. Play in the courtyard between the kitchen and garage is easily supervised and enclosed from the alley behind the house.
Tombolo Bath Caddy: Every bath caddy should be designed to hold two glasses of wine and a small towel to help keep your favorite novel dry. Price upon request.