The long, rectangular bottom floor is one uninterrupted space. Bikes live beneath the stairs, and the kitchen island is a center of activity. The dining table was made by Bench Dog Design and the Real Good chairs are by Blu Dot. An inexpensive fan by Emerson and exposed CFLs are smart, low-cost options for the ceiling.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Architect Lauren Thomsen of Lauren Thomsen Design bought this 1836-square-foot brick row house in Philadelphia in 2018. In the ensuing remodel, the exterior façade was updated in accordance with the Philadelphia Historic Commission guidelines, and the front door painted 'Connected Gray' by Sherwin Williams.
The drop ceiling hides plumbing from the upstairs bathroom.
Tom did all of the custom woodwork, including the kitchen island and cabinets, and Marina did the tiling, such as the backsplash behind the stove.