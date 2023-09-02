Clerestory windows allow sunlight to filter into all of the rooms in the apartment. Steel sconces with a gold finish lend a sophisticated touch to the otherwise restrained palette.
Now, a short hallway joins the two bedrooms and shared bathroom, which is through the door to the left. “It’s large enough to feel like the loft that it is, but also intimate in these back areas,” says Watts.
The herringbone flooring—which complements the timber ceiling and shelving—is from Australian flooring company Tongue n Groove, and features the brand’s warm, natural Graupa finish.
The original stair railing was removed, refurbished, and reinstalled.
A hallway “bridge” allows light to flow down from the skylights above. “By detaching the hallway from that wall, it allowed that light to really sink down into all the floors as much as possible,” says Jennifer, who notes that it reaches the ground level. “And keeping the railings light and the stairs as open risers are all ways of getting that light down.”
The den was transformed into the children’s wing, with two bedrooms and a bath, and several lengthened windows to overlook the backyard. Exterior windows and doors are framed in oiled white oak.