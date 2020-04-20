Eliza, a writer, and Anthony, a music professor, both gained new office spaces. Eliza’s office is positioned against the angled storefront window, with a custom, site-built writing desk. The slant of the garage addition serves an aesthetic and functional purpose: in addition to being visually dramatic and eye-catching, the curve enables more interior volume without occupying a larger footprint. Adjustable shelving by ISS and colorful clip-on bookends from Vernon Library Supplies complete the space.