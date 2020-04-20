Red, green, and white reduce the visual clutter of the office. The conference room gets plenty of natural light and the wall, coated with Idea Paint (TM) is used for brainstorming project ideas. “We get a lot of natural light. Light is really important to me, personally. I don’t perform well when I’m in a dark, enclosed space. We wanted to keep it really clean because we deal with color all day long,” says Pum. Photo by: Anice Hoachlander of Hoachlander Davis Photography