The rear structure contains a gym with sliders on both sides, a guestroom, and a kitchenette.
The rear structure contains a gym with sliders on both sides, a guestroom, and a kitchenette.
The interiors are outfitted with beech floors and ceilings. Custom laminate cabinets in varying colors create storage throughout the home.
The interiors are outfitted with beech floors and ceilings. Custom laminate cabinets in varying colors create storage throughout the home.
A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.
A stepped concrete garden planted with herbs and flowers marks the descent to the house. The courtyard is the focal point of the U-shaped structure; there is clear visibility between the kitchen on one side and the children's bedrooms on the other.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.
A wide view of the renovated home situates it as it sits on Austin soil. Where the gentle swoop of the driveway meets the overhanging garage, the home's patio is just visible. A light in the new kitchen window further integrates the home with the neighborhood just beyond it.
A wide view of the renovated home situates it as it sits on Austin soil. Where the gentle swoop of the driveway meets the overhanging garage, the home's patio is just visible. A light in the new kitchen window further integrates the home with the neighborhood just beyond it.
The architects used blackbutt wood for the flooring and Whisper White paint by Dulux throughout the interior. An A110 Hand Grenade Pendant Lamp, by Alvar Aalto for Artek, hangs above the white Carrara marble-topped island.
The architects used blackbutt wood for the flooring and Whisper White paint by Dulux throughout the interior. An A110 Hand Grenade Pendant Lamp, by Alvar Aalto for Artek, hangs above the white Carrara marble-topped island.
Brisbane-based studio Owen and Vokes and Peters designed a modern kitchen addition for a traditional Queensland-style timber house. Glossy Vogue Ghiaccio kitchen tiles set off custom cabinetry built by Cooroy Joinery & Woodworks using American oak veneer and Centor doors. The dishwasher is by AEG.
Brisbane-based studio Owen and Vokes and Peters designed a modern kitchen addition for a traditional Queensland-style timber house. Glossy Vogue Ghiaccio kitchen tiles set off custom cabinetry built by Cooroy Joinery & Woodworks using American oak veneer and Centor doors. The dishwasher is by AEG.
The company's commitment to purposeful design extends beyond everyday convenience. It's also a matter of universal accessibility.
The company's commitment to purposeful design extends beyond everyday convenience. It's also a matter of universal accessibility.
The ground-floor library offers a view through the house to the surrounding landscape, through old windows with hidden framing. Photo by Laura Stamer.
The ground-floor library offers a view through the house to the surrounding landscape, through old windows with hidden framing. Photo by Laura Stamer.
California: Andrea Cochran On a two-and-a-half acre landscape in Geyserville, California, Andrea Cochran found that compatibility was key. “Although not all of the plants are native to California, they are native to the Mediterranean and arid regions with similar climates,” she says. Lomandra— an Australian herb—flanks a Cor-Ten steel staircase and a walkway lined with Yosemite tan pebbles and concrete.
California: Andrea Cochran On a two-and-a-half acre landscape in Geyserville, California, Andrea Cochran found that compatibility was key. “Although not all of the plants are native to California, they are native to the Mediterranean and arid regions with similar climates,” she says. Lomandra— an Australian herb—flanks a Cor-Ten steel staircase and a walkway lined with Yosemite tan pebbles and concrete.
Board-formed concrete retaining walls double as ramps from the deck to the garden’s highest point.
Board-formed concrete retaining walls double as ramps from the deck to the garden’s highest point.
Shillim Retreat, Maharashtra, India, 2012. Landscape design: Margie Ruddick. Architecture: Steven Harris Architects, Khanna Schultz, Writer Corporation. Photo: Khanna Schultz
Shillim Retreat, Maharashtra, India, 2012. Landscape design: Margie Ruddick. Architecture: Steven Harris Architects, Khanna Schultz, Writer Corporation. Photo: Khanna Schultz
Using common materials in uncommon ways, an entreprenurial pair of Belgian brothers construct a functional and modern home for themselves in Austin, Texas. Photo by: Denise Prince Martin
Using common materials in uncommon ways, an entreprenurial pair of Belgian brothers construct a functional and modern home for themselves in Austin, Texas. Photo by: Denise Prince Martin
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Richardson centered the renovation on a space-efficient "service cube," an eco-wood box that houses a marble kitchen and a bathroom. The dining chairs are by Jens Risom.
Jeremy and Amy have two separate offices that share a common space. “It gives us individual privacy, buta collaborative environment when necessary,” Amy says.
Jeremy and Amy have two separate offices that share a common space. “It gives us individual privacy, buta collaborative environment when necessary,” Amy says.
Designed by Jagoda, the door swings open to fit in front of a bookshelf.
Designed by Jagoda, the door swings open to fit in front of a bookshelf.
A simple color palette and Eames chairs greet visitors in the lobby. Photo by: Anice Hoachlander of Hoachlander Davis Photography
A simple color palette and Eames chairs greet visitors in the lobby. Photo by: Anice Hoachlander of Hoachlander Davis Photography
"Borrowing from Dieter Rams’s mantra of ‘as little design as possible,’ my own philosophy could be informally described as ‘just enough design as necessary.’ I kept lines straight, hardware spare, and anything built-in, such as cabinetry, featureless,” he says.
"Borrowing from Dieter Rams’s mantra of ‘as little design as possible,’ my own philosophy could be informally described as ‘just enough design as necessary.’ I kept lines straight, hardware spare, and anything built-in, such as cabinetry, featureless,” he says.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
By acting as both the designer and general contractor, MARK+VIVI was able to complete the renovation for just $150 per square foot.
By acting as both the designer and general contractor, MARK+VIVI was able to complete the renovation for just $150 per square foot.
Eliza, a writer, and Anthony, a music professor, both gained new office spaces. Eliza’s office is positioned against the angled storefront window, with a custom, site-built writing desk. The slant of the garage addition serves an aesthetic and functional purpose: in addition to being visually dramatic and eye-catching, the curve enables more interior volume without occupying a larger footprint. Adjustable shelving by ISS and colorful clip-on bookends from Vernon Library Supplies complete the space.
Eliza, a writer, and Anthony, a music professor, both gained new office spaces. Eliza’s office is positioned against the angled storefront window, with a custom, site-built writing desk. The slant of the garage addition serves an aesthetic and functional purpose: in addition to being visually dramatic and eye-catching, the curve enables more interior volume without occupying a larger footprint. Adjustable shelving by ISS and colorful clip-on bookends from Vernon Library Supplies complete the space.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.
Red, green, and white reduce the visual clutter of the office. The conference room gets plenty of natural light and the wall, coated with Idea Paint (TM) is used for brainstorming project ideas. “We get a lot of natural light. Light is really important to me, personally. I don’t perform well when I’m in a dark, enclosed space. We wanted to keep it really clean because we deal with color all day long,” says Pum. Photo by: Anice Hoachlander of Hoachlander Davis Photography
Red, green, and white reduce the visual clutter of the office. The conference room gets plenty of natural light and the wall, coated with Idea Paint (TM) is used for brainstorming project ideas. “We get a lot of natural light. Light is really important to me, personally. I don’t perform well when I’m in a dark, enclosed space. We wanted to keep it really clean because we deal with color all day long,” says Pum. Photo by: Anice Hoachlander of Hoachlander Davis Photography
The WeCross office in progress.
The WeCross office in progress.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
The pair of desks that Paul and Shoko work at in the office space look directly onto the courtyard. The concept for the design was to be able to see the sky from your seat at the desk.
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Mark Fekete and Viviana de Loera of MARK+VIVI transformed a former tire shop in the Verdun borough of Montreal into a welcoming home-office, exposing beams on the ground floor and making liberal use of locally sourced Canadian plywood.
Platner worked for Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, overlapping with Kevin Roche, Cesar Pelli, Robert Venturi, Ralph Rapson, Gunnar Birkerts, Niels Diffrient, and photographer Balthazar Korab.
Platner worked for Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, overlapping with Kevin Roche, Cesar Pelli, Robert Venturi, Ralph Rapson, Gunnar Birkerts, Niels Diffrient, and photographer Balthazar Korab.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Set cover photo