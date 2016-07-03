I used this same glass door in both the master and the full bath projects. It's the EnigmaX from Dreamline sourced at Lowe's. The external hardware and clean lines embody exactly the modern feel that I was going for in both spaces. The aluminum trim is just stock from Lowe's with a 90 degree corner the right depth to cover the glass tile edge. I buffed the aluminum a bit with a fine grit sandpaper and glued it in place with clear silicone. It picks up the drain cover, the door hardware, the basket assembly, the towel hook, and the shower head. The starkness of the glass and metal are softened by the richness of the paint and the warmth of the wood tones.