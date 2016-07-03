I wanted to create space in this small master bath, so I installed this barn door. I sourced the hardware from Lowe's and the door from Home Depot. To make the project simpler, I left the door frame intact and mounted the rail to the frame which gave it tremendous stability. I bought the door unfinished with a large frosted glass pane and painted the frame a lighter shade of purple from the same family that the red came from. The door slides perfectly and gave me the space I wanted to reclaim in the bathroom.
I used this same glass door in both the master and the full bath projects. It's the EnigmaX from Dreamline sourced at Lowe's. The external hardware and clean lines embody exactly the modern feel that I was going for in both spaces. The aluminum trim is just stock from Lowe's with a 90 degree corner the right depth to cover the glass tile edge. I buffed the aluminum a bit with a fine grit sandpaper and glued it in place with clear silicone. It picks up the drain cover, the door hardware, the basket assembly, the towel hook, and the shower head. The starkness of the glass and metal are softened by the richness of the paint and the warmth of the wood tones.
Even though my wife and I are only in our forties, I wanted to plan ahead for safety. This grab rail, sourced cheaply at Lowe's, plays beautifully with the other nickel and aluminum elements. It may even save my life one day.
Accents in brushed nickel or aluminum juxtapose beautifully with glass and wood. Mixed materials are eye-catching and make the space more inviting.
This is an American Standard Cadet 3 toilet with a dual flush mechanism. I used the same piece in all 3 bathrooms. These chair height, oblong bowls are a welcome improvement from the legacy units. Under $200 at Home Depot. Warning - the feed hose inside the tank did slip off the float assembly after 3 years and I had to zip-tie it back on.
You can find inexpensive art at Pier One, Home Goods, Kohl's, and the like that can add real character to your space.
The juxtaposition of the rich red wine paint, the glass tile, the stone tile, and the metal trim is exactly how I envisioned this space to come together. I wrestled with the darkness of the red (which has more purple in it than the photo shows), but the lighter shade in the same family (decidedly more lavender) was too safe a choice. What do you think?
The clean lines and simplicity of these switch plates and outlet covers really spoke to me. These were off the shelf at Lowe's.
This floor only looks like wood. It's actually ceramic tile with a mahogany finish. I used an unsanded grout in a complementary chocolate color spaced at 1/32".
I'm a sucker for metal wall art. I found this gem at Pier One on closeout. I think my taste is a bit unconventional.
I used the same black marble transition in the door threshold and to hide the gap between the tile and the tub. It looked OK with grout brought to the tub, but when I cemented in the marble, it really added some punch!
These prefab vanities can be sourced from Wafair.com or the like and are really easy to work with. No matter whose vanity you buy, be prapared to modify the back panel (read: sawzall) in order to accommodate your plumbing.
Again that aluminum stock off the shelf at Lowe's finishes the glass tile cleanly and beatifully. Be sure to buff it with a fine grit sandpaper to make it more uniform and to use goo-gone to remove makings and stickers.
Metal wall art really brings a modern feel to the space for me, along with a richness of texture. I sourced this piece at Kohl's very inexpensively.
Printing poster sized versions of your own art and framing them yourself is a great way to personalize your space!!
Porcelain tile is more versatile than ever today. This tile looks and feels like slate, but is actually printed porcelain. It's easy to work with and wears well without flaking or chipping like the real thing can do.
