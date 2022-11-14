Tomas Haeger and Tina Linde’s desire for simple weekend and summer living led STEG Arkitekter to design a multi-volume retreat for the couple on the island of Tjörn. Clad in locally sourced fir, the house perches on pillars directly atop boulders that mark the steep site. “The idea was a place for contemplation and recharging our batteries,” says Tomas.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The most recent collaboration between Airstream and Mercedes-Benz is a high-minded sprinter van with thoughtful and flexible features.