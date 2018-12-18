Martin and Katz plastered over the stucco finish of the fireplace wall with soft gray Venetian plaster.
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
A Coral pendant lamp by David Trubridge hangs in the dining area.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
A wood-burning stove in the main room heats much of the house, including the mezzanine and the dining area.
The modest entry to the cottage opens up to steeply angled ceilings for dramatic spatial effect.