The backyard features custom built-in teak seating, a fire pit, and an organic vegetable garden.
Cedar louvers increase privacy and shade on the second-floor deck, where Carole and Duane relax with granddaughters Natalie and Allison and their friend Katherine.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
ANACAPA Architecture designed Minimalist Urban Residence with California's temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors that extend into the study keep the home warm on cooler days.
Screen Porch
The deck has a dining area with concrete countertops, a solar shade, and electrical outlets. Set just off the great room, it can serve as an extension of the home for true indoor/outdoor living.
An oak shelf is placed along the corridor defining a working area.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
The home office in Tree House by Deforest Architects offers a striking view of the surrounding trees.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing fills the entryway with light.
“The fireplace extends the season,” says Ryall. “The owners probably use that porch six months out of the year.” The design team formed the fireplace’s concrete facade using rough wood boards to give it a rugged texture.
“I particularly love the blue paint on the custom millwork in the small office on the second floor,” Barker says. She used paint to make an impact throughout the home without breaking the bank.
After renovation.
They purchased a historic duplex and bracketed it with two new houses, similar in form to the originals but wholly modern.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.