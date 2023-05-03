The dining table overlooks the light well at the center of the shelter.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The spare yet cozy heart of the abode includes the kitchen, a stove, and a prominent dining table.
Natural light filters through the glazing, suffusing the cabin in warmth.
The shelter’s standout feature is a vertical, central light well that imbues the space with a refuge-like quality.
Underneath the cabin’s pine finish lies a weatherproof membrane—an essential consideration granted the region’s rainy climate.
A hardwood roof ensures that the cabin can withstand wintry snowfalls.
Considering the abundance of biodiversity, lifting the structure off the ground was an ecological measure as much as a utilitarian one.
Potted greenery is abundant throughout the house.
The teak dining table is by IB Koford-Larsen for G-Plan and the chairs are by Victor Bramwell Wilkins for G-Plan.
The rug in the sunken living room is from West Elm.
The guest house kitchen faces a wall of windows.
The post-and-beam frame extends beyond the home's envelope.
Bob’s office has a teak wall unit by Sven Ellekaer for Albert Hansen, a 1960s chair by Ib Kofod-Larsen for Selig, and a vintage Nelson Ball clock.
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
Western red cedar slat panels are paired with a pine ceiling and stained oak cabinets in the kitchen. Model Six Stools by Jeff Covey for Herman Miller line the concrete counter.
Bob sits in the entry courtyard with his dog, Goya.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
A double-sided fireplace shared with the living room warms the deck on cool evenings. Bob sited the house and strategically placed windows to take advantage of shade in summer and solar gain in winter. The outdoor seating is from IKEA.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
Influenced by Southern California’s Case Study House program, designer Bob Butler conceived a luminous residence and guest house on a sloping lot in Nashville that originally held a red-brick ranch-style duplex. Western red cedar lines the walkway from the carport to the entrance. The Globe lights are from West Elm.
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
The Impluvium Refuge is set in a dense, tall Chilean forest within the Huilo-Huilo Biological Reserve.