Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
The Wall Lamp is the simplest yet most adjustable of all of the fixtures in the Workstead line by Brooklyn-based design duo Stefanie Brechbuehler and Robert Highsmith. It can be utilized as a wall sconce, reading lamp, ceiling washer or even a task light. Shown here with a companion lamp, the Workstead Wall Lamp can be grouped with other wall lamps to create a versatile and graphic display. Complemented by a handsome black shade, the lamp is an elegant and flexible frame for a single bulb. The wall lamp is crafted from iron, steel, and brass in India.
The Wall Lamp is the simplest yet most adjustable of all of the fixtures in the Workstead line by Brooklyn-based design duo Stefanie Brechbuehler and Robert Highsmith. It can be utilized as a wall sconce, reading lamp, ceiling washer or even a task light. Shown here with a companion lamp, the Workstead Wall Lamp can be grouped with other wall lamps to create a versatile and graphic display. Complemented by a handsome black shade, the lamp is an elegant and flexible frame for a single bulb. The wall lamp is crafted from iron, steel, and brass in India.
Street Smarts-An artist and designer couple transform an old Toronto storefront in Dundas West into a home and studio. Their industrial yet cozy abode mixes customized Ikea pieces with art by up-and-coming designers and modern finds. Photo by: Naomi Finlay
Street Smarts-An artist and designer couple transform an old Toronto storefront in Dundas West into a home and studio. Their industrial yet cozy abode mixes customized Ikea pieces with art by up-and-coming designers and modern finds. Photo by: Naomi Finlay
By burnishing historic details and adjusting the floor plan, multidisciplinary studio Loft Szczecin restored and transformed a loft in a warehouse that dates from before World War II. The living room rug is a Polish textile from the 1930s.
By burnishing historic details and adjusting the floor plan, multidisciplinary studio Loft Szczecin restored and transformed a loft in a warehouse that dates from before World War II. The living room rug is a Polish textile from the 1930s.
The clean lines and, in Loft R's case, balcony with a view of downtown's skyline suit Robert Vanselow's urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says.
The clean lines and, in Loft R's case, balcony with a view of downtown's skyline suit Robert Vanselow's urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says.
Designer in Brooklyn, New York "The pieces in the space are a combination of industrial reclaimed finds and bespoke, often both in the same item. The cabinets were a vintage medical find, powder-coated and set up on welded stilts. The mirror was commissioned from Made In Chinatown. Ceiling color and texture came through lots of trial and error in order to avoid the heavily toxic and arduous process normally involved in staining concrete. The mezzanine sign which marks the space was acquired through a long chain of inside jokes from a friend—I'm still unsure exactly of its origins, possibly the bygone New York Subway signage system."
Designer in Brooklyn, New York "The pieces in the space are a combination of industrial reclaimed finds and bespoke, often both in the same item. The cabinets were a vintage medical find, powder-coated and set up on welded stilts. The mirror was commissioned from Made In Chinatown. Ceiling color and texture came through lots of trial and error in order to avoid the heavily toxic and arduous process normally involved in staining concrete. The mezzanine sign which marks the space was acquired through a long chain of inside jokes from a friend—I'm still unsure exactly of its origins, possibly the bygone New York Subway signage system."
Set cover photo