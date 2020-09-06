The Wall Lamp is the simplest yet most adjustable of all of the fixtures in the Workstead line by Brooklyn-based design duo Stefanie Brechbuehler and Robert Highsmith. It can be utilized as a wall sconce, reading lamp, ceiling washer or even a task light. Shown here with a companion lamp, the Workstead Wall Lamp can be grouped with other wall lamps to create a versatile and graphic display. Complemented by a handsome black shade, the lamp is an elegant and flexible frame for a single bulb. The wall lamp is crafted from iron, steel, and brass in India.