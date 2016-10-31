Walls at a narrow hall were replaced with wood and bronze framed glazed partitions.
The kitchen cabinets in white, natural fir and two alternating shades of green inspired by Castelvetrano olives contrast with marble backsplashes.
The opening between the living room and dining area was enlarged and large custom upholstered acoustical panels were added to create a flexible bedroom.
