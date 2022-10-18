SubscribeSign In
The colorful Porter Teleo wallpaper and custom, commissioned shower curtain in the kid's bathroom is offset by a funky white and charcoal tiled floor.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
