Feathers juxtaposes images of material textures.
Aaron and Yuka Ruell transformed a 1950s Portland ranch house into a retro-inspired family home with plenty of spaces for their four children to roam. In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The kitchen island is clad with original red tiles, and hanging cabinets above it were removed to maximize light and family-room views.
A pebble path echoes the patterns of the printed cells and the concrete that fills them. Photo: Sophia van den Hoek
Turning Boxes
Large scale narrow modular pavers surround an outdoor fountain at this residence. Unlike other producers, Stepstone develops its own molds.
Nambu Cast Iron Kettle
Romy Northover on creating ceramic, like this piece from the Mountain Bolt collection: "As ceramics has such a drawn out process there are many times when you can be open to receive information. Applying too much pressure and control and having a too rigid preconceived idea of the end result would be a mistake, which is why I don’t like to make endless repeats but more individual custom works and limited edition series. There have been many times when unexpected outcomes have proved to be the most successful pieces. Clay to me represents a sort of freedom. It's not an exclusive material. Anyone can pick it up and make something there are no boundaries, no borders, no race, no gender, no beginning, no end."
The jumbo-sized dashboard display is made of three curved, extra bright OLED panels. Authentic materials like hand-stitched leather give the car a bespoke quality.
A mature avocado tree shades the hardscaped patio located just outside the great room.
Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.
The massive Moon skate park will be part of a big multipark in Leppävaara, Espoo in Finland. It is made out of concrete, granite and steel and is a mixture of soft crater shaped transitions and common street obstacles. Construction is estimated to be ready in Autumn 2013.
Coil + Drift took home the award for best first-time exhibitior at ICFF 2016 with their Soren chair, June mirror, Sylva daybed, and Bishop floor lamp
José MandojanaIn Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, architect Tiffany Bowie built an efficient house for her father, Dave, a retired engineer. A prototype system by Kirio monitors the home’s energy use. Shou sugi ban cladding in a herringbone pattern provides a striking backdrop as Dave’s grandson Aksel zooms past. What’s perhaps less expected is that this particular home in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood wasn’t built by some gadget-loving tech-industry millennial, but rather by a boomer-aged grandfather of three..
In Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, architect Tiffany Bowie built an efficient house for her father, Dave, a retired engineer. A prototype system by Kirio monitors the home’s energy use. Shou sugi ban cladding in a herringbone pattern provides a striking backdrop.
Stacked Baltic birch plywood strips encase the master bathroom, with gaps providing ventilation.
The Bulthaup b2 brings the woodshop into the kitchen with utilitarian workspaces and pristine, orderly wooden cabinet systems.
The Bjellandsbu, a 376-square-foot hunting cabin located in western Norway. Designed by Snøhetta, Photo by James Silverman #cabin #prefab #norway #horse #grassroof #snow
Choosing not to make a big to-do of itself, this cottage blends in with its surroundings. A wall of glass on one end allows a merger of the outdoors with the interiors, while white trim leaves the appearance of a snow-kissed façade year-round. Berlin, Germany. By Atelier st Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH from the book Rock the Shack, Copyright Gestalten 2013.
Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Svalbard, Norway, 2007. Designed by BC Arkitektur Barlindhaug Consult A.S. of Norway and Project Architect Peter Wilhelm Söderman of Finland. Photo by Jaro Hollan.
HotBox: Michaela MacLeod and Nicholas Croft (Toronto) A mysterious monolith on the landscape, this warming hut, a cubic room wrapped in rubber and egg shell crate foam, provides a space for socialization.
Cho’s recently completed vacation retreat, the Concrete Box House, was inspired by the use of raw materials. Cho decided on grape vines as an unusual landscape element.
VillaLóla: A Modern Growth in Iceland
The jaunty boat-like shell of the Hütte Hut began with a case study undertaken by Brian and Katrina Manzo, a husband-and-wife team of industrial designers behind Sprouting Sprocket Studio.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.
The new pieces evoke feelings of travel with a range of influences that include 1930s architecture, African art, and geometry.
