Romy Northover on creating ceramic, like this piece from the Mountain Bolt collection: "As ceramics has such a drawn out process there are many times when you can be open to receive information. Applying too much pressure and control and having a too rigid preconceived idea of the end result would be a mistake, which is why I don’t like to make endless repeats but more individual custom works and limited edition series. There have been many times when unexpected outcomes have proved to be the most successful pieces. Clay to me represents a sort of freedom. It's not an exclusive material. Anyone can pick it up and make something there are no boundaries, no borders, no race, no gender, no beginning, no end."