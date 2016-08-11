The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.