Studio H:T designed this shipping container home on Nederland, Colorado.
The front facade of the home shows the two-story addition seamlessly integrated with the original single-level ranch house. Patterns and details in the new structure were thoughtfully chosen to complement design elements from the original remodel. The concrete stem wall of the garage addition was laid out in a parquet pattern similar to the plywood parquet at the front entrance. The fine sand stucco finish creates visual cohesion between the two structures.
In order to transform the structure from its original state to something more modern, Rice and his team stripped away the existing Spanish-style roof and selected clean new stucco to create a blank canvas to work from. He calls the new facade a “study in composition,” with windows punched out from the walls in geometric patterns and corrugated metal sheets weaved into the overall theme to add a distinctly urban feel.
San Diego Convention Center Expansion by Fentress Civitas.
The new master bathroom also benefits from its position along the canted exterior wall. The couple initially envisioned a tub for the space, but realized during the design process that it would pose a functional challenge when paired with a push-out casement window. Bringing in valuable light and air, the casement window remained in the final design, while the tub was changed to a shower. The geometric bathroom features a custom walnut vanity by the Building Workshop, ash porcelain tile floor, and Modwalls Lush glass wall tile.
Light is invited into the home through the 75-foot wall of windows in the main living area. Kopel’s favorite part of the home is “the changing quality of light” that “animates the living space” from day to day and season to season. Lucifer architectural lighting and Polk Audio in-wall speakers add understated function.
The bathtub faces a Spanish-cedar-framed window overlooking the back deck. Once the outside plants have grown up enough to provide privacy, the adhesive film on the window will be removed.
Cave dwelling so near the seemingly endless blue water has a distinctly no-frills vibe, but it’s hard to argue with the view.
The back, however, is a different story. The shape of the roof eave is designed to allow winter sun into the house while cutting out the hot summer sun.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
Milgard Essence Series® windows are available in a wide variety of obscure glass patterns, and for spaces that demand serenity, laminated glass is especially proficient at noise attenuation.
The 57-foot panoramic window was inspired by traditional "Engawa" houses in Japan. Koolhaas preserved its minimalistic aesthetic by camouflaging the supporting wood beam in white laminate and nestling it in the space just beneath the ceiling. He also kept the beam small by installing a tree-like column to help carry the weight of the second floor and roof. "The actual tree that was used for it came out of the garden," the architect says. "In this way, the small forest in the garden continues into the house."
A crucial aspect you’ll learn about throughout the process is the energy efficiency that will come with your new selection. The range of operating styles and material types offered by Milgard makes it possible to meet Energy Star® requirements, no matter where you’re located. If you’re determined to meet specific performance goals but not sure how to make it happen, their Energy Calculator can help you figure out what choices would be best for you.
Last but not least, the western-facing master bedroom captures stunning sunsets from its wall-to-wall windows.
McMinn, an architect, helps Soren construct a TinkerToy tower. The cowhide rug is from Perfect Leather Goods, and the Wassily Chair is by Marcel Breuer for Knoll.
After final decisions are made and installation takes place with the expertise of a local dealer, you’ll quickly notice the benefits that come with the inevitable noise reduction. Milgard suggests that double glazed windows and well-designed vinyl frames are two of the best ways to combat noise infiltration. For those windows in which you want to keep closed, consider their Aluminum Picture Windows, shown here in a stunning scale, perfect for enjoying your home’s cherished views each and every day.
The roofs of each of the three sections of the home are constructed of zinc and are insulated for added protection.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
“We really wanted to capture the ruinous quality of this old building rather than do something overtly new,” says Greg Blee, founding partner at Blee Halligan Architects. Before construction could begin, however, he and Halligan had to patch the remaining walls using stones found in the nearby river. Wherever a wall had collapsed, the designers inserted framing to create windows and doors. For the roof, they turned to the original tiles. “My father’s terrible at throwing things away,” Blee says. “We took the tiles off 30 years ago, as it was too dangerous to have them up there. They’ve been sitting in the fields ever since, and this was our last chance to use them.”
Far from the typical log-cabin style, an enormous amount of thought and consideration went into the redesign of this Westbank home; floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances and smart home technology redefine this home with a striking level of contemporary elegance. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2dqhllB
The corner site is surrounded by car garages and old adobe houses. "What makes the project interesting is that it tries to recover a little green area in the middle of this industry," Ortiz de Zevallos says.
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
On Vashon Island, about 20 miles southwest of Seattle, architect Seth Grizzle designed a 440-square-foot multiuse structure for his clients Bill and Ruth True.
Once the team decided to have the garage door roll up the outside of the structure, they imagined its upstairs portion could curve dramatically along a 27 degree angle. The old garage footprint and 6-foot-wide opening remained the same, and the original sectional garage door was repurposed.
The exterior mixes pale gray wood on the vertical volume, and fiber cement and black brick on the horiztonal volume. The three trees in the front yard were maintained during the renovation process.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
