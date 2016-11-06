Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
Jadie Yan
Follow
13
Saves
Followers
Following
"I believe that the beauty is in the execution. Beautiful things can be made from humble materials with thought and care,
Landscaping was designed by Gardenia Gardens.
The aluminum was manufactured by Baileys Aluminum. The gold-anodized aluminum was supplied by Neville Precision Engineering.
The sofas are designed by Robin Day for Habitat. The walnut frame nicely contrasts with the soft leather cushions.
The other centenarian fixtures in the home are the glass light shades in the kitchen. The shades originally hung in an old chapel. The brass bar was designed by the firm.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Many of the lights and rugs are from local shops.
Edgley Design designed the beds and headboards in the bedrooms. Just one of the several bespoke details that the firm included in the home.
Set cover photo