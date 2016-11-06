"I believe that the beauty is in the execution. Beautiful things can be made from humble materials with thought and care,
Landscaping was designed by Gardenia Gardens.
The aluminum was manufactured by Baileys Aluminum. The gold-anodized aluminum was supplied by Neville Precision Engineering.
The sofas are designed by Robin Day for Habitat. The walnut frame nicely contrasts with the soft leather cushions.
The other centenarian fixtures in the home are the glass light shades in the kitchen. The shades originally hung in an old chapel. The brass bar was designed by the firm.
The dining room table is also from Habitat. The oak veneered plywood is from Peter Benson Plywood.
Many of the lights and rugs are from local shops.
Edgley Design designed the beds and headboards in the bedrooms. Just one of the several bespoke details that the firm included in the home.
