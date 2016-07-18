Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
j
Jacqueline Beaty
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
#pooldesign
#modern
#moderndesign
#outdoor
#exterior
#pool
#backyard
#swimmingpool
#TheDepotHouse
#GrayOrganschiArchitecture
#exterior
#pool
#pooldesign
#curcular
#mexico
#concrete
Photo by Alberto Caceres Centeno
#kitchen
#renovation
#LosAngeles
#courtyard
#indoor
#outdoor
#white
#open
#light
#skylight
#orchid
#bamboo
#kitchens
#modern
#midcentury
#indooroutdoorliving
#interior
#exterior
#stairs
#landscape
#cabinets
#storage
#appliances
#industrial
#color
#Austin
#Texas
#SeanGuess
#PineHouse
#FayeandWalkerArchitecture
#renovated
#kitchen
#losangeles
#stainless
#steel
#fagor
#flowchairs
Photo by Ye Rin Mok
The search for a 13-foot-long island to fit their kitchen led them to marry Calacatta Miele and stainless steel to make one giant counter. Marble, they discovered, was available only in 10-foot slabs, due to the dimensions of shipping containers.
Set cover photo