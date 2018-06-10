Jorie found these skinny end tables at IKEA, and chose a bed that could be lifted to hide extra bedding and supplies. She explains she wanted the interior of the home "to be light filled, airy, and as open as possible."
"Having the double loft really created a lot of sleeping space for our kids—we have two double beds and two single beds up there," Jorie says. "Unlike a lot of tiny homes, we do have our own separate bedroom that is in the front of the home."
Here's the main difference between her tiny home and primary home: counter space. Jorie specifically chose this eye-catching Smeg toaster because she knew she'd "have to leave it out for all to see."
Jorie asked for an enclosed deck at the front of the home, which includes a dining area, as well as a space for the kids to sleep, if they desire. "The huge screen deck feels bigger than the interior of our home," she says.
"We needed furniture that could be easily wiped down and rid of sand from the beach and dirt from our hikes; a leather sofa was a must," she says. Jorie added a daybed to the living area as an extra space to sleep, if needed.
"I wanted our home to have as many windows as possible," Jorie says. "I love how the plywood ceilings turned out looking so clean and natural."