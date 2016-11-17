Shower-head and bathtub from the Islands installation by Raw-Edges for Caesarstone. See at Palazzo Crivelli, Via Clerici 5, Milan.
LucidiPevere's new Canal Grande bathtub for Agape.
The DR tub by Marcio Kogan for Agape is made from curved wood on the outside and solid-surface on the inside with taps that can be installed on the wall or floor.
Nighttime hikes often end at the the “cowboy” hot tub where Smith soaks his feet: two nested Hastings galvanized livestock feeders. The tub is surrounded by a Veranda faux-wood deck and fed with hot water from the house’s solar hot-water system.
Zen BathWorks strengthened this large tub with an apron that doubles as a cup rest. The room’s walls are wood-clad to reduce visual clutter and the tub rim is indented to direct water towards a floor drain shared by a shower. Soaking tubs are often smaller than conventional tubs as the bather sits with knees to chest-great if you have a small bathroom but want a tub. Sides can be sloped or straight and wood with knots generally costs less than straight-grained planks. If you’re curious about cedar’s scent, the bars sold in hardware stores for use as a moth-repellent give a general idea. Photo courtesy of: Zen BathWorks
Langston-Jones decked out the bathroom with Vola taps with Erco light fixtures.
