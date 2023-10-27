The design, Plan 16-05, has four bedrooms, two baths, and features a dual gabled roof and an interior atrium.
The home was built in 1964 and is one of 80 homes developed by Eichler and designed by Jones and Emmons in Orange's Fairhills neighborhood. Like most Eichlers, it features a fairly closed facade with few windows.
In contrast to the bungalow, the ADU's cedar siding will weather and patina over time
At the front of the main house, architect Danny Lim framed one of the original windows with new trim to give it a more modern feel and installed limestone on the porch and steps.