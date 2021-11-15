The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
Undeterred by the pandemic—and with their one-year-old daughter in tow—Danielle and Ely Franko spend seven months overhauling a former hay barn.
Eclipse founder Justin Draplin explains his scheme for the 399-square-foot dwellings that include sustainable features such as solar power, in addition to spacious and flexible interiors.
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
Newport Beach Residence floor plan
The expansion is flanked on both sides by lush gardens. Here, the line between indoors and outdoors is blurred to the extreme... to the homeowners' delight.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Designed by two renowned architecture firms, the two-structure property is located on a private, four-acre parcel just a short drive from the area’s artsy downtown.
The cabin has charcoal-colored metal siding and a punchy yellow-green front door for contrast.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
MASA Architects design a serene urban hideout with open-plan spaces that juxtapose gritty, exposed brick and concrete with silky stone and glass finishes.
A full-height hearth defines the living area.
This pool has been build into a decking area and features a divider between the pool and a hot tub area.
Capturing a 1970s West Texas sunroom vibe, the new dining room combines reclaimed wood and brick with custom painted steel windows for a seamless integration of old and new. "Our north star was to use a modern sensibility to create something that looked like it had always been here,
Folding glass doors create an instant indoor/outdoor connection, opening the interiors up to the lush courtyard garden. Skylights along the pitched roof invite additional sunshine inside.
The primary living spaces are
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The 34-foot-long Airstream Excella was gutted and renovated by Innovative Spaces in Santa Barbara, California.
Interior designer Markie Miller and her father Lance Price, a woodworker, teamed up to rehab the old trailer.
Extensive glazing and skylights fill the home's interior with natural light.
Dubbed "the barn" because of its possible history as a stable, this guest house is the hub of an Arcadia backyard and the site of many social activities.
Tasked with creating a multi-use guest pavilion on a relatively small Northern California vineyard lot that could also host sit down dinners for up to 60 people, designers at Anderson Architects started by asking the key questions: “Where should it be within the property?” “How much floor area do we need for a 60 person dinner?” “How much volume do we need for a basketball court?” “We also always tell ourselves to look at the landscape first, let it dominate and lead it through. The building took the form of a large Napa Valley barn.
"We didn't want to diminish the openness and height and feeling of a great expanse of space," said the owner of this resurrected 19th-century barn house in Pine Plains, New York. Fortunately, the barn frame's horizontal beams perform a domestic function by creating the illusion of a lower ceiling. An abundance of furnishings in rich materials fills out the space. Photo by Raimund Koch.
Fortunately, the damaged exterior and dismally dark 1970s interior didn’t scare away NMT Financial, who were captivated by the home wrapped around a massive oak tree embedded into the inner courtyard. Oakland-based See Arch was hired to restore the home’s modernist character while updating the dwelling to contemporary standards.
Irvington, New York
Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
“We wanted low maintenance,” says Szczerbicki of the home’s exterior, which was clad in cedar and oiled once. “We’ll watch it patina and go gray with time.”
The ground floor is where the clients spend most of their time. The main living space opens up to the waterfront via sliding glass doors, and the floors are burnished concrete to complement the board-formed walls.
Reportedly one of the first homes built in the neighborhood, this recently listed post-and-beam dwelling is perched along a hillside lot in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The 1962 structure was renovated in 2014 by the team at Tradecraft Real Estate Renovation.
Winkelman Architecture delivers grown-up summer-camp vibes with this unassuming retreat on the coast of Maine.
Nwankpa Design reimagines tired coastal home while helping their forward-thinking client plan for the future.