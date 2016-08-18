Despite its dark and boxy exterior, the house's interior is bright, naturally lit, and spacious. Adjaye, a master of the well-placed window, is in top form here. The staircase ascends toward sunlight.
Raw wood planks were painted white and fitted next to a staircase and banister by Bättig Design. Matching chairs by Thayer Coggin sit atop a Crate and Barrel rug.
The brass sculpture on the gray basalt tile floor is by André Bloc.
The addition’s most eye-catching feature is the steel staircase with recycled blackbutt wood treads. The bottom steps double as benches to supplement the six Arne Jacobsen Series 7 dining chairs for Fritz Hansen and a Nomos table base by Sir Norman Foster for Tecno.
Custom bleached-white oak flooring covers the floors, including on the staircase to the property’s second floor. Juno five-inch LED recessed wall lighting illuminates the steps at night.
Architect Julie Fisher of Chicago-based firm fcStudio inc gut-renovated a historic house in the city. Challenged with a narrow footprint—25 feet at the house’s widest and 21 feet at its most slender—Fisher worked to create a modern interior custom fit for a family of four. In addition to designing the interior architecture, Fisher selected the furnishings. A walnut staircase wends its way from floor to floor and creates sculptural moments on each level. A Honeycomb rug purchased from One King’s Lane and a Bensen Edward sofa from ID Chicago outfit the living room.
When Molly Alexander and Graeme Anthony were looking for a house to renovate for their growing family—including five-year-old Chloe, seen here—they didn’t expect to find it right next door to Alexander’s own childhood home. The light-filled sanctuary they created features vintage Singer sewing stools at the American walnut–topped kitchen island and hanging lamps from Ikea.
The steel-and-wood stairs lead to the master bedroom and study.
Behind the living room, a minimalist staircase leads to the upper level’s bedroom and family room. White oak flooring unites the staircase and the rest of the living spaces.
Wood is used throughout the home, as in a sculptural staircase designed by TACT.
Suspended over the living room, the library bridge connects the second floor rooms of the house. The transitional space contains built-ins and desks where the owners and their three-year-old daughter can sit and read. The steel of the staircase is supported entirely by the adjacent concrete wall. A marriage of concrete, wood, and glass is used in the space, and the large windows let light in and offer a view of the roof garden.
The ground level contains the living and dining spaces. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, plus the master suite.
Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.
The staircase leading to the master suite features aluminum treads supported on stainless steel tubes. "We wanted something that would allow the resin panels behind it to reflect the light from the windows at the top of the stair," Slade says.
Another peek at the perforated interior windows, which are made from cropped sections of the steel wall in the courtyard.
Dekton by Cosentino, composed of glass, porcelain, and quartz, will release five new colors at the show, among them Vegha, seen on the staircase above.
Arkitekthus charges a little extra for the see-through staircase; the basic house has under-staircase storage, which is more practical but less beautiful.