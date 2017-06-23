The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
The final, layered look of the pool and its surroundings—which mitigates a 30-inch drop from house to guesthouse—was completed in 2008.
The exposed ceiling beams and inserted steel framing system are visible in the lower level, where Lange and Dixon relax with their son Paul.
The exposed ceiling beams and inserted steel framing system are visible in the lower level, where Lange and Dixon relax with their son Paul.
The textile designer at home at LongHouse Reserve, the Long Island estate he had designed by Charles Forberg, whom Larsen calls “an architect’s architect.” One of the most notable features of the house—inspired in equal parts by Japanese Shinto shrines and Larsen’s old New York City loft—is the 65-foot-long glass ceiling embedded along the spine of the peaked roof.
The textile designer at home at LongHouse Reserve, the Long Island estate he had designed by Charles Forberg, whom Larsen calls “an architect’s architect.” One of the most notable features of the house—inspired in equal parts by Japanese Shinto shrines and Larsen’s old New York City loft—is the 65-foot-long glass ceiling embedded along the spine of the peaked roof.
Overall exterior at dusk
Overall exterior at dusk
Airbnb is all about local—and that's just what they've done with their brand new Parisian office space. In collaboration with architectural design practice STUDIOS Architecture, Airbnb's new Paris digs embrace the company's
Airbnb is all about local—and that's just what they've done with their brand new Parisian office space. In collaboration with architectural design practice STUDIOS Architecture, Airbnb's new Paris digs embrace the company's
A large glassless opening on the sloping curved shed roof of this Californian home opens the courtyard to the sky and the elements while give the surrounding living areas an almost outdoor, park-like feel.
A large glassless opening on the sloping curved shed roof of this Californian home opens the courtyard to the sky and the elements while give the surrounding living areas an almost outdoor, park-like feel.
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines.
In an attempt to beat the winter blues and improve his work/life balance, Australian architect Andrew Maynard combines his home with his office in a sun-drenched Victorian terrace with bright bursts of yellow. In 2016, architect Andrew Maynard of Austin Maynard Architects (AMA) decided to transform the way he and his team live and work. At the end of winter, Maynard visited a doctor about his increasing levels of stress and anxiety. The doctor’s suggestion was that he get more vitamin D to improve his mental health. Maynard decided to radically renovate his dark, Victorian-style terrace house in Melbourne, and flood it with therapeutic sunshine.
In an attempt to beat the winter blues and improve his work/life balance, Australian architect Andrew Maynard combines his home with his office in a sun-drenched Victorian terrace with bright bursts of yellow. In 2016, architect Andrew Maynard of Austin Maynard Architects (AMA) decided to transform the way he and his team live and work. At the end of winter, Maynard visited a doctor about his increasing levels of stress and anxiety. The doctor’s suggestion was that he get more vitamin D to improve his mental health. Maynard decided to radically renovate his dark, Victorian-style terrace house in Melbourne, and flood it with therapeutic sunshine.
Jeanette and Mike Abbink’s 1925 apartment building is a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, where their Welsh terrier, Stig, and his Boston terrier pal, Meow, are regulars.
Jeanette and Mike Abbink’s 1925 apartment building is a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, where their Welsh terrier, Stig, and his Boston terrier pal, Meow, are regulars.
New Extension Exterior Rear 1
New Extension Exterior Rear 1
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
To instill a soft juxtaposition to the brick and concrete in the house, Nolan specified Hycraft’s Carramar wool carpet in the living area. Set a step down, the “pit,” as Nolan refers to it, receives the low winter sun but is shielded from harsh summer rays by the deep eaves. The ledge becomes a casual seating area.
To instill a soft juxtaposition to the brick and concrete in the house, Nolan specified Hycraft’s Carramar wool carpet in the living area. Set a step down, the “pit,” as Nolan refers to it, receives the low winter sun but is shielded from harsh summer rays by the deep eaves. The ledge becomes a casual seating area.
The view from the kitchen looks across the courtyard into the playroom. The Stones stools are by Maya Lin for Knoll; the kid-friendly Teflon-coated Cybele fabric curtain is by Jack Lenor Larsen.
The view from the kitchen looks across the courtyard into the playroom. The Stones stools are by Maya Lin for Knoll; the kid-friendly Teflon-coated Cybele fabric curtain is by Jack Lenor Larsen.
Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance
Majestic Valley Oak at home's main entrance
Breaking the boundaries between park and library, Ruetemple’s book-objects invite the quiet crowds in a Moscow park to escape the mundane. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Breaking the boundaries between park and library, Ruetemple’s book-objects invite the quiet crowds in a Moscow park to escape the mundane. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
The fogged glass walls of the book bench insulate as well as illuminate so readers can find their favorites anytime of year. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
The fogged glass walls of the book bench insulate as well as illuminate so readers can find their favorites anytime of year. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Located in Sands Point, New York, the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio creates spaces for relaxing by the pool and entertaining with views to the Long Island Sound.
Located in Sands Point, New York, the Free Float Pool House by The UP Studio creates spaces for relaxing by the pool and entertaining with views to the Long Island Sound.

244 more saves

Set cover photo