With his son, William, watching, architect Noah Walker tries out the floor-to-ceiling Schüco glass doors he integrated into a guesthouse he designed off an existing barn for Nathan Frankel, an amateur violinist, in Beverly Hills, California. The new portion features an open living-dining area. See more glass houses we love!
"We didn't realize the exterior was straight-grain redwood," says Craig Bassam of the house he shares with Scott Fellows. "It was covered in layers of gray paint." Bassam replaced the terrace's concrete pavers with bluestone and removed a concrete-block wall.
The renovated kitchen/dining area boasts views of the garden through sliding doors by IQ Glass. Ultratop flooring by Mapei and custom millwork in Lebanese cedar give the space a practical, industrial quality.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
In the Norton family home in London’s Stoke Newington district, Jamie Norton and his sons, Miller, 3, and Ned, 7, enjoy a meal at a salvaged table and chairs found at a local vintage shop. The ceramics are by Richard Batterham.
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
In the dining area a vintage table from a shop in Barcelona is surrounded by Giandomenico Belotti Spaghetti chairs. The space, which also includes the kitchen, occupies a 1970s addition.
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica + Roberto Palomba carved a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento.
In seaside Tuscany, Italian architecture firm FABBRICANOVE realized a villa that embraces modern lines and the mild climate.
Slatted roofs above connecting walkways allow dappled light to fall below while framing the view out beyond.
An outdoor shower accessed from the interior bath provides a private retreat under the sun and sky of the landscape.
Urban Garden Seating
Front Yard View of Villa
A section of the facade—a cross between a shoji screen and a barn door—slides open. Planter boxes contain edible varieties that fuel Mary’s culinary explorations.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
Stained-glass windows mark the facade of the Park Slope building. - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
“When everything is painted white, you can really feel the spatial flow and the sectional geometry, which is interesting because it goes from being a rectangle to a square.” Ed Parker, designer and resident - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
- Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Front exterior
Located in Chileno Valley, just three miles west of downtown Petaluma, the barn is complimented by its setting and the coastal range beyond. Its entry frames a view through the house and out to the meadow. The light-filled living area opens up to the long view south and gathers the bedrooms and kitchen to either side.
Not sure which tiles to choose? Yes, there are endless color options of stone, ceramic, and concrete tiles, but there's a method to selecting the right style for your space. Firstly, consider the broader color palette of the room. This incredible converted silk factory in Spello, Italy, boasts minimal décor, so a smattering of hexagonal tiles in different shades of gray adds depth to the room. Photo courtesy of Wichmann and Bendtsen via Dwell #interior #design #tiletransitioning #dining #mydomaine
Viewed from the street, the triplex’s brick wall and raised porch echo its neighbors’ visual cues. Its dark grey, Extira-clad upper level and bay window, however, hint at the expansive spaces that lie within. Full-height windows allow light to stream in on all three levels.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
“I wanted to ask a few new questions: How would architecture change if human beings weren’t the primary client or the only client?”—Allan Shope, architect and resident
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
The home is embedded in a hillside with five feet of soil above it. In addition to blending the structure into the landscape, the surrounding earth provides natural insulation.
