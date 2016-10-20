STOOL PIGEON // Pigeon is available in solid black walnut, white oak or ash and its size and finish can be customized. Pigeon's foot rest is available in brass, aluminum or steel, in various abraded, polished or painted finishes.
www.izm.ca/sto...
VISUALIZM A/V // The multiple-award-winning Visualizm audio/visual cabinet is available with two or three doors and a spacious media drawer. A signature slot permits storage of favorite artifacts, while a smoked glass door enables remote control of concealed devices.
This low slung cabinet is complete with a solid wood top and doors/drawer front featuring full-width ventilation and cord access. Sled-style legs give Visualizm a floating appearance.
www.izm.ca/vis...
MISMO COFFEE TABLE // Mismo is available in solid black walnut, white oak or ash and its finish can be customized. Mismo's frame is available in brass, aluminum or steel, in various abraded, polished or painted finishes.
www.izm.ca/mis...
ICONOCLAST TABLE //
With a dynamic base that breaks away from conventional 4-legged designs, the Iconoclast's thick legs cast a stately presence. An obvious choice for contemporary dining rooms or geometrically-sound office interiors. Iconoclast is suitable for residential or commercial use.
www/izm.ca/ico...
IZM BOW TABLE //
Bow's minimalist form and subtle quarter-round leg details are reminiscent of an old sawhorse leg. Its solid wood construction and sophisticated joinery ensure that each Bow will be enjoyed for many generations.
Bow is suitable for residential or commercial use
www.izm.ca/bow...