The kitchen cabinets are custom-made from 100-year-old wood purchased at Sliverado Salvage. There’s a breakfast nook and a nine-foot island finished in Tadelakt, a waterproof plaster often used in Moroccan architecture, creating a communal and open space that flows into the living room. "Tadelakt is such a beautiful material and provides an old-world, earthy feeling, but using it is very labor-intensive," says Elaine.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.
The dark and gabled addition offers sharp contrast against the low-lying white-painted bungalow. Elements such as the steel pillars were repeated in both structures for continuity.
The gabled addition is topped with a standing seam metal roof and is clad in vertical corrugated metal siding.
A wood-burning fireplace anchors the living room in the bungalow.
This gabled addition by Upstairs Studio Architecture is topped with a standing seam metal roof and is clad in vertical corrugated metal siding.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Sliding glass doors dramatically open the master bedroom up to the outdoors.
The master bedroom's sliding glass doors open up to an outdoor terrace, garden, and the pool.
A view from the vestibule looking out.
The master bath with cedar countertops overlooks views of a lush fan palm. The custom vessel sink was crafted by the owner.
A look down the beamed, light-filled hallway in the new addition.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
A look at the floor plan of the addition.
The floor plan of the addition alongside the existing house.
Ramirez Residence Floor Plan A Terrace B Living-Dining-Kitchen Area C Wine Cellar D Half Bathroom E Guest Bedroom-Office F Garage G Guest Bathroom H Guest Loft I Master Bathroom J Master Bedroom
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
While the structures are virtually identical, details like the colorful tiles on the porch set each house apart from its neighbors.
In Lac Supérieur, outside Montreal, the Fraternité-sur-Lac resort site is home to a series of modern, modular residences designed by YH2.
