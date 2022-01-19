Floor plan of Centered Home by HYCArch & aalso architecture
Elevation of Centered Home by HYCArch & aalso architecture
A marble bar hosts three Sub-Zero refrigerator drawers and one freezer behind indigo cerused cabinet fronts, which contrast with the artwork by Irving B. Hayes.
The living room is dubbed the "Ladies Who Lunch" room. Benjamin Moore’s Chippendale Rosetone covers the walls, in rich contrast to the preserved wood ceiling, and a medley of vintage furnishings fills out the space. The rug is from IKEA and the chandelier is Schoolhouse Electric.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
In the full bathroom, Caesartone forms the floating vanity for the sink, while the shower is covered in bright white 3x12 ceramic tile. The skylights make it so the lights aren’t needed during the day.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
Acapulco chairs sit on the adjacent deck. The windows are by Milgard and the glass sliders are by Western Window Systems.
A sofa from Elte offers plush seating in the living room.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
Hong took a risk and mixed tiles from different manufacturers to achieve the custom tile mosaic, using white tile from Bedrosians with mustard squares from Firecley. The black penny floor tile was a Wayfair find, while the vanity is by North Coast Modern. A Triple Seven Home sconce was placed above a Wayfair mirror.
The shower went from claustrophobic to open and airy, thanks to a new glass enclosure.
Makelike wallpaper in the “Tangle” pattern ensconces the room. A wall-mounted Wayfair sink with a brass faucet from Kohler was hung with a Blu-Dot mirror and the Branch Sconce by Worley’s Lighting, a South Carolina studio.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
White oak flooring was used throughout the upstairs.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
The team replaced the picture window with a stacking glass door that opens to the yard.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
Nero Marquina herringbone stone tile gives the guest bathroom a sense of weight while the ceiling, covered in reflective black acrylic, makes the small space feel infinite. The medicine cabinet is from Ikea.
“It takes a particular type of person to want to live here because it is slightly isolated from the city,” says Anna. “But that also invites a lot of creative possibilities.”
James Veal and Christine Stucker are coprincipals of Stewart-Schafer.
LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
The home features silent and cozy radiant floor heating—a very forward-thinking feature—and there is not a single heating vent or visible outlet in sight.
One of the home's bathrooms features wallpaper from Etsy retailer AwallonDesign.
Nelson De Coninck's space is an airy, art-filled sanctuary.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
The ceiling framework in the bedrooms, which had to be all rebuilt so as to be able to support the weight of the loft above, creates a cozy effect.
Before: The windows were replaced in the main suite, so that they would have a simpler consistent muntin pattern.
Now, a loft overlooks the combined living areas. Carie patched and refinished the original wood floors to anchor the predominantly white interior.