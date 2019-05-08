A cylindrical glass staircase with Western red cedar and painted steel mullions dominates the front of the house. The stair treads, along with the floor, are made of recycled spotted gum.
The dining area opens to the pool which overlooks the ocean.
A terrace sits quietly against the water, not quite indoors and not quite outdoors.
Even the bedrooms integrate the outdoor spaces into the design.
An oversized mahogany door provides a grand entrance to the complex.
The building is kept low to the ground, so you can step directly from the house into the garden.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the courtyard for a breezy, indoor/outdoor environment.
Constructed predominantly with locally quarried stone, steel, poured concrete floors and a turf roof, the horizontal outline of the property harmonizes beautifully with its rugged natural surroundings. The house also has an outdoor terrace with a pool and fireplace, where you can enjoy a cup of tea and take in plenty of fresh air.sd
The garage behind the concrete wall.
A built-in nightstand in the bedroom.
A dining area with a built-in bench and table.
A simple wood-finished kitchen.
For a San Francisco couple living on a hill overlooking the Mission District in San Francisco, glass walls were a must. Indoor louvers allow the residents to frame their view of the city, much like the aperture on a camera.
House NA from 2011 has glass walls and a steel structural frame containing a matrix of tiny rectangular rooms and outdoor terraces, each on a separate floor level linked by stairs, ladders, or movable steps. Hemmed in by neighboring homes on three sides and a narrow street in front, the house belongs to a couple clearly at ease with Tokyo’s urban condition.
After buying a worn-down, 244-square-foot apartment in the 10th arrondissement of Paris, the owner of Achille—a young bachelor—stripped away the wallpaper, hauled in his temporary furniture, and spent a couple months living in the small space to let it guide the design direction. After some time, he envisioned a renovation with space-saving solutions that would retain and celebrate the rough-hewn character of the original apartment. A "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material combined with warm oak, serves as sleeping nook and storage.
Batiik Studio designed a "space cube," made of Fenix NTM's matte nanotech material and warm oak, to serve as a sleeping nook and storage.
A kitchen with a Siemems integrated oven.
The aluminium-framed windows throughout are by Australian company Capral. “We wanted as much glass as possible to enjoy the almost 360-degree views,” says resident Sarah Younger. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
A wall of bamboo adjacent to the atrium floor provides a dramatic and seductive green entrance—“natural art,” Eric calls it.
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
In the back, ivy climbs across the garage’s raw cedar cladding next to a gate that allows access to the laneway—but the boys prefer to climb the fence.
Karen White, David MacNaughtan, and their sons, Griffin and Finlay, hang out on the front deck, which lines up next to the neighbors' porch.
Custom-designed furniture outfits the interior of a bunker-turned-vacation retreat in the Netherlands.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
A landscape of native grasses designed by GSLA Studio complements the raw textures of the concrete-and-ipe front facade.
Behind an unassuming 19th-century facade in Singapore's Joo Chiat neighborhood, Ching Ian and Yang Yeo's renovation of a typical shophouse venerates tradition while looking squarely to the future. Photo by Richard Powers
“Peter and I’ve got shockingly similar and far-reaching design inspirations. Our conversations would move easily from brutalism to driftwood to kachinas and then flow right back to something applicable to architecture. I can’t tell you how many times I will do that with a less-design-literate client and just get a blank stare!” —Architect Craig Steely
