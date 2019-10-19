White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
"We absolutely love the doors on this Mono," Abernathy shares. "It was a great design challenge to get them to not only work properly, but to match the style of the structure. We are definitely going to be installing more of these doors on Monos going forward."
Villa Vals, a four-bedroom vacation rental in the stunning Alpine village of Vals, Switzerland, is not your conventional ski resort home. Completed in 2009, this unusual villa that's available for rent through Boutique Homes, is embedded into the hillside, making most of its functional spaces subterranean. A dramatically-recessed shape gives the villa the quality of a modern art installation, while the organic shape of its central terrace—the only part of the house that can be seen from the outside—seems to meld with the natural landscape.
The Old Farmhouse at Invergarry was built in 1868 and has been in the Grant family for more than a century. So, it was fitting that the current owners enlisted their architect daughter, Mhairi Grant, to renovate the home to suit their modern needs. Mhairi designed a double-height internal space while retaining the historical façade, and replaced the outbuildings with two contemporary guesthouses – connected to the main home through a glass corridor. The renovation, completed in 2014, also features a Corten tower to house the library with a third floor viewing platform.
Lacroix Chessex Architectes realized La Maison aux Jeurs, a cabin in Les Jeurs, Switzerland situated on a rocky hill above the road. The structure is divided into two volumes that are angled 45 degrees apart with a connection on the mountain side. Both volumes are designed with different views of the valley below.
Reinforced concrete stands behind the stone facade to provide insulation. Vanotti wanted to focus this project on the simple materials of concrete, natural larch, iron, and wood.
London-based practice De Rosee Sa’s self-built lakeside cabin recaptures the magic of childhood fairytales. A labor of love, the 377-square-foot Woodland Cabin is a design/build project completed over multiple trips to the lakeside lot in the village of Nouvelles in southern Belgium. The architects built the cabin using locally-sourced, storm-felled timber to deepen their understanding of materials and construction. By taking construction into their own hands and using locally-sourced materials, the team kept within the relatively tight budget of £25,000 ($32,872). Simple yet elegant, De Rosee Sa’s self-described
Structural engineering firm Robert Silman Associates was key in helping the couple execute their design, particularly the cantilevered standing-seam aluminum roof.
Creating a library along a staircase out of open shelving means that the books can be accessed from both the staircase and the stair hall on the other side.
You may think that a library has to be its own room, but books can be stored and read just about anywhere. Lining a hallway with books turns it into a library that you’ll walk through, and be inspired by, every day. Cabinets below provide extra storage and even a place to sit and read.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
