THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
Dan Pacek and John Roynon of Leonia, New Jersey, expanded and renovated their tiny kitchen, integrating it more sensibly into their 1911 house while borrowing natural light from secondary sources, such as a window on the landing leading to the second floor.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
Get the whole family involved in the kitchen, whether it be teaching young ones a tried-and-true recipe or exploring a new dish together.
Modern Fan Company’s Cirrus Hugger models help the breeze along. She had low-level Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances as well as pop-up vents installed in the kitchen so there’s nothing at eye level.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
A new kitchen in the old part of the building contrasts sleek dark wood millwork with the original vaulted ceilings, which Gargan and Wagner scrubbed and sanded themselves to reveal the old-growth redwood.
To accommodate busy lifestyles, Bosch prioritizes functionality. Intuitive controls, flush installation, and slam-proof doors ease stress in the hardest working room in the house.
For modern chefs on-the-go, Bosch appliances are expedient and efficient. The speed convection microwave marries the power of a convection oven with the convenience of a microwave, and the European-style steam convection oven cooks and reheats food in a way that retains its texture, taste, freshness, and nutrients. Their wall ovens have the option of a SideOpening door, a feature that provides better access to the oven cavity.
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.
This rational European ethos motivates Bosch appliances' design down to the most minute details. For meals that require large and small pots, the FlexInduction feature on Bosch Benchmark induction cooktops combines two distinct cooking zones into one contiguous area, providing total fluidity of movement.
Coming this fall, the new Bosch 24" kitchen appliances work particularly well in urban lofts and other small living situations, like guest suites. The new line, which includes gas and electric cooktops, will join their already-launched glass door refrigerator and laundry pairs.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
