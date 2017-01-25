The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
One of the system's best new features are the interior drawers, which can now be as detailed as the most expensive high-end systems, providing a place for everything with drawers for pots, knives, tablelinens, and dinnerware.
More traditional cabinet cup pulls from Ikea can still have a modern sensibility when paired with other sleek finishes.
Some companies offer specialty self-leveling paints that are designed specifically for repainting kitchen cabinets.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.