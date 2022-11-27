Janet Street-Porter and Piers Gough were contemporaries at the Architectural Association in the 1960s. She went on to pioneer youff TV'; he called what he did"B-movie architecture'. At this Clerkenwell house they were reunited as client and architect: the perfect Po-Mo pairing.The
result is spiky and tough; deliberately uninviting yet curiously endearing.The
brickwork becomes progressively darker towards the pavement (creating a trompe-l'oeil shadow effect) and the lintels are concrete tree trunks, while sloping sills and diamond glazing transmogrify into a trellis grid, which alarmingly shoots away from its corner site. A helm roof clad in aquamarine pantiles encloses a penthouse studio.Inside, raw surfaces and 'as found' elements sidle up to handcrafted finishes.Each
room has a different shape and decorative scheme, reflecting the restless camerawork and ticker-tape visuals of her TV shows. 'If you were asked "Who might this building belong to"', said Piers, 'I think you'd guess it was Janet?'