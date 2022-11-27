See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Open-plan living area
Matte-black tile laid in a chevron pattern provides a backdrop for a wood-burning fireplace in the living area.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
The cabins focus on nature, providing perspective and work-life balance.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
The village is arranged in an orderly grid with roadways to facilitate daily routine.
The marketplace’s structure provides a framework of partial shade, providing a place for community members to set up shop.
Ever found yourself with too many guests and not enough chairs? Muuto’s pentagon Five Pouf is a polished solution to extra seating woes—and for those tricky unused corners of any room.
Sweeten your stems with Muuto’s U-shaped Kink Vase in dusty lilac. For an added layer of playfulness, it’s unglazed on the outside and glazed on the inside.
The primary suite on the third level features a bath positioned against the window framing the courtyard.
The primary suite on the third level connects to a terrace where one of the home’s cutouts frames mountain views.
On the ground level, one of the home’s massive cutouts creates a connection with the outdoors.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">To create Casa del Tec, the grand prize for Solteos Tec Tradicional, a lottery in Mexico that funds scholarships for higher eduction, Chilean firm Elemental referenced castle design. “They are fortresses turned inward, protecting something inside that we cannot see. They are simultaneously strong and monumental, and have an abstract presence in the world. Castles are introverted, but not shy.”</span>
Tadao Ando and James Turrell inspired the design of the lighting and elliptical cutout in the toilet’s roof.
Jupe CEO and chief designer Jeff Wilson poses with The Portal in Northern California. The front facade is a large piece of two-way glass, and users can pull down a retractable screen for privacy.
Jupe says its design for The Portal was inspired by Bjarke Ingels’s Copenhill and Sluishuis projects as well as Donald Judd’s minimalist and monolithic structures.
Building in the countryside presents problems enough; building on a remote Scottish island multiplies them. But Tiree has form for award-winning architecture. A ferry shelter-cum-art installation was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2003. Then, in 2014, Murray Kerr of Denizen Works rebuilt one of the tumbledown black Hebridean houses for his parents and won the Stephen Lawrence Prize. The three volumes of the house are linked by a glazed-roofed atrium, but they are separately expressed: the original house a black pitch-roofed, white-rendered stone building, the two new elements have corrugated agricultural cladding that look the part. Yet inside all is cosy warmth provided by an air-source heat pump. Collectively they are corralled like farm animals hunched together against the weather. Marco Goldschmied described it as ‘an intelligent and witty response to the function and logistical challenges of location, orientation and isolation.’ He was right.
Most of the unusual materials and technologies used in the Straw Bale House were chosen not because they are novel or to impress award judges but because they are cheap and accessible; the novelty lies in thinking to use them in this context.This wonderful rambling farmhouse of a building is set beside one of the country's busiest railway lines - where the East Coast line approaches King's Cross, yet inside there is a calm that belies its setting and the eccentricity of the form. Cement bags buffer the office from noise, while the walls incorporate straw bales and gabion cages of recycled concrete. Designed by Sarah Wigglesworth with Jeremy Till as their family home and office, it interested Kevin McCloud who included it in the first series of Grand Designs, drawing public attention to the hitherto dry and academic subject of sustainability. It also challenged the polite manners of contemporary modernism.
Janet Street-Porter and Piers Gough were contemporaries at the Architectural Association in the 1960s. She went on to pioneer youff TV'; he called what he did"B-movie architecture'. At this Clerkenwell house they were reunited as client and architect: the perfect Po-Mo pairing.The result is spiky and tough; deliberately uninviting yet curiously endearing.The brickwork becomes progressively darker towards the pavement (creating a trompe-l'oeil shadow effect) and the lintels are concrete tree trunks, while sloping sills and diamond glazing transmogrify into a trellis grid, which alarmingly shoots away from its corner site. A helm roof clad in aquamarine pantiles encloses a penthouse studio.Inside, raw surfaces and 'as found' elements sidle up to handcrafted finishes.Each room has a different shape and decorative scheme, reflecting the restless camerawork and ticker-tape visuals of her TV shows. 'If you were asked "Who might this building belong to"', said Piers, 'I think you'd guess it was Janet?'
While High Tech architecture is generally seen as a British movement, Jan Kaplicky (1937-2009) became fascinated by American technology in Czechoslovakia. It was only when he was joined by Amanda Levete that his firm Future Systems enjoyed success, with the media centre at Lord's Cricket Ground coinciding with the segmental-shaped Malator. Malator is a holiday home for socialist campaigners Bob and Gill Marshall-Andrews, built into the hillside above a ravine overlooking the sea. It was prefabricated off-site and then packed with earth on two sides and over the roof, leaving a curved front using the latest glass technology bolted together and a small glazed rear entrance. The interior is surprisingly generous, its central living space with a built-in sofa raised around a wood stove separated from the bedrooms by two lime green bathroom pods, one incorporating the kitchen. And the view is remarkable.
