Nestled amongst the classic cornish cottages, Guthens modernity shows itself. Over time the larch cladding will silver to blend in with its surroundings.
The experience of the farm includes to the permaculture vegetable garden, fresh farm eggs, interactions with the goats and horses, and hiking through a landscape populated by giraffes, zebras, antelopes, and warthogs.
“The goal I had was for a new building to be sympathetic to a quirky, soulful little cabin that was not modern in many ways,” Jones says. He mirrored the original home by incorporating the same cement stucco, painted pure white, with Douglas fir soffits. Two Douglas fir trees had to be cut down during construction, and they were repurposed throughout the home—including for this bench.
The picture window drops to the floor, so as to make the connection between inside and out more fluid. Kaplan divided the backyard into two sections, with the portion against the window imagined as a “quiet, Zen garden made of sedum,” says the architect.
A detailed shot showing how the Ipe, white oak, and concrete floors meet. The concrete floor has a radiant heating system.
An Ipe boardwalk lines the kitchen and continues into the backyard. Not only does that tie the inside and outside together, “that way I could have a soft surface that you could stand on while you're cooking,” says Kaplan. “Also, it leads your eyes straight out the back.”
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
Top 10 Black Gable Homes of 2020: A dramatic take on an archetypal shape, these pitch-roofed residences cut a striking figure.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
A striking compound in the 9,500-acre Galisteo Basin Preserve acts as a refuge for a retiree with her family and friends. It even has a stable for her treasured horses, too.
After years in the making, it’s finally time to meet TECLA—an eco-friendly model home designed in the likeness of a wasp’s nest.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
The bed platform can host guests or tea ceremonies.
The living room features a sofa by Medley Home, a rug by Dash & Albert from Annie Selke, Akari Paper Lanterns by Noguchi, and an Aluminum Group Management chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The central stair sits against a three-story mahogany cabinet that houses a powder room, a study, and a multitude of closets.
A side patio leads from the front of the home to the courtyard. The same red bricks used for the facade have been used for the paving to create a seamless fabric that wraps the built form and the site.