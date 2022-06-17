SubscribeSign In
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
Wardrobe closets display the exposed ply edges which create a unique outline within the millwork.
Patterned porcelain floor tiles add an unexpected pop in the bathroom.
Bathed in natural light, the open-concept dining room is perfect for entertaining.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
A white pocket sliding door for the WC helps it tie in with and complement the interior colour scheme of the extension, and to help save space.
The extension has a broken-plan layout, with clear distinct zones for dining, cooking and reading/playing.
A frameless shower, freestanding tub, and antique vanity await in the connected bathroom.
Master Bathroom
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
Villa Alpha features a luxurious, walk-in shower.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
Handmade, matte Spanish tiles supplied by the client line the bathroom walls and complement the Brodware tapware for a clean and minimalist look.
In the bathroom, a concrete sink basin and shelf cast by a local artisan sits over a birch vanity.
“I’ve done my share of neutral bathrooms with white tiles, and these clients are adventurous, so we really had fun with the material selections and color palettes in the bathrooms,” Damonte says.
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
The bathrooms can be equipped with a large free-standing bath or shower/wet room.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
Bathroom
Practice good hygiene (and get a mini spa treatment in the process) with these luxurious liquid hand soaps.
The bathroom features terrazzo floor tiles—which have a similar pattern to the material used to construct the fireplace in the living room.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The adjoining master bathroom is connected by mirrored pocket door with bronze trim at the frame. The graphic space features a Kaldewei tub, Domus tiles, and Dornbracht faucets and fixtures. A marble vanity top and medicine cabinet sit against the far wall; a compact wood bench slides smartly under the vanity.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
