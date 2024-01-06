Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In

Saves

A small recess is built into the wall, acting as a side table.
A small recess is built into the wall, acting as a side table.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
Wallpaper and floral patterns liven up another bedroom.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.