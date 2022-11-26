SubscribeSign In
Exterior
Exterior
Exterior
Exterior
Exterior from the backyard
Exterior from the backyard
Bathroom
Bathroom
View from dining table out Granny's front door, complete with small plant shelf overhead
View from dining table out Granny's front door, complete with small plant shelf overhead
Kitchen
Kitchen
Upstairs loft
Upstairs loft
A dutch door completes a hallway leading Granny through her space.
A dutch door completes a hallway leading Granny through her space.
View from the loft
View from the loft
Rather than make several small rooms, the team opted to create open, central spaces that can be easily adapted to changing mobility issues. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight. Rafters were left exposed in the ceiling.
Rather than make several small rooms, the team opted to create open, central spaces that can be easily adapted to changing mobility issues. Carefully placed windows and skylights provide lots of daylight. Rafters were left exposed in the ceiling.
A short walk through the entryway reveals the bedroom, closet with laundry and bathroom.
A short walk through the entryway reveals the bedroom, closet with laundry and bathroom.
To accommodate the decreased mobility associated with aging, the living area needed to be one level.
To accommodate the decreased mobility associated with aging, the living area needed to be one level.
The clients for an existing home in Seattle approached Best Practice Architecture with a need to make space for an aging family member, but the home on-site was already filled to the brim. The firm's answer was to expand the existing detached garage into a gracious and airy living suite. The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.
The clients for an existing home in Seattle approached Best Practice Architecture with a need to make space for an aging family member, but the home on-site was already filled to the brim. The firm's answer was to expand the existing detached garage into a gracious and airy living suite. The architects worked with the natural, six-foot slope of the site and built the Granny Pad into the hill to gain the needed interior height. The volume on the right is the original garage footprint, which now houses a kitchen and sitting room. The added volume on the left hosts the bedroom, as well as a bathroom beneath the loft space.