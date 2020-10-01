This fall, the Architectural League of New York is shifting its monthly First Friday series to Thursdays. Kicking off the new day (November 5)—and virtual format—are Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, founders of the social and sustainable-minded Oakland practice Rael San Fratello and 3D printing make-tank, Emerging Objects, who will delve into their project MUD Frontiers/Casa Covida, an earthen structure.
This fall, the Architectural League of New York is shifting its monthly First Friday series to Thursdays. Kicking off the new day (November 5)—and virtual format—are Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello, founders of the social and sustainable-minded Oakland practice Rael San Fratello and 3D printing make-tank, Emerging Objects, who will delve into their project MUD Frontiers/Casa Covida, an earthen structure.
Archtober, a month-long tribute to architecture and design in New York, is turning 10—and the Center for Architecture has put together an impressive mix of in-person and digital tours, exhibitions, and events across all five boroughs for this year’s iteration. "Building of the Day," the long-popular architect-led tours, are now going virtual, and will include Little Island by Heatherwick Studio, the Marcel Breuer Buildings at the Bronx Community College, the High Line by James Corner Field Operations, and the Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor by Gluckman Tang Architects. New Yorkers who would rather escape the city for a spell should consider the three-hour tour of Art Omi Sculpture & Architecture Park in Ghent, in the Hudson Valley, led by architecture director Warren James, or a tour of Steven Holl Architects’ the Ex of In House in Rhinebeck.
Archtober, a month-long tribute to architecture and design in New York, is turning 10—and the Center for Architecture has put together an impressive mix of in-person and digital tours, exhibitions, and events across all five boroughs for this year’s iteration. "Building of the Day," the long-popular architect-led tours, are now going virtual, and will include Little Island by Heatherwick Studio, the Marcel Breuer Buildings at the Bronx Community College, the High Line by James Corner Field Operations, and the Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor by Gluckman Tang Architects. New Yorkers who would rather escape the city for a spell should consider the three-hour tour of Art Omi Sculpture & Architecture Park in Ghent, in the Hudson Valley, led by architecture director Warren James, or a tour of Steven Holl Architects’ the Ex of In House in Rhinebeck.
Originally designed for Shaver-Howard in 1961, the Umanoff planter comes in three sizes at MENU: 27 inches ($139.95), 32.5 inches ($239.95), and 69 inches ($279.95). The powder-coated steel-and-rattan planter is an example of the black metal and natural fiber pieces that the designer created for the furniture manufacturer in the 1960s.
Originally designed for Shaver-Howard in 1961, the Umanoff planter comes in three sizes at MENU: 27 inches ($139.95), 32.5 inches ($239.95), and 69 inches ($279.95). The powder-coated steel-and-rattan planter is an example of the black metal and natural fiber pieces that the designer created for the furniture manufacturer in the 1960s.
The modules were built to 90% completion inside a factory—fittings, fixtures, tiles, and more were installed before the units were trucked to the site and placed atop the foundation in five hours.
The modules were built to 90% completion inside a factory—fittings, fixtures, tiles, and more were installed before the units were trucked to the site and placed atop the foundation in five hours.
J Geiger’s patented floating pocket cover minimizes visual discrepancies between the shade pocket and ceiling by embracing gaps as a design element. Pockets can accommodate multiple shade rolls—one sheer and one blackout. Here, a UV-blocking solar fabric minimizes glare.
J Geiger’s patented floating pocket cover minimizes visual discrepancies between the shade pocket and ceiling by embracing gaps as a design element. Pockets can accommodate multiple shade rolls—one sheer and one blackout. Here, a UV-blocking solar fabric minimizes glare.
The sliding glass doors draw the eye outside while exposed roller shades by J Geiger blend seamlessly with architecture. The shades feature patented hardware that conceals wires and screws, eliminating the need for valances or ceiling pockets.
The sliding glass doors draw the eye outside while exposed roller shades by J Geiger blend seamlessly with architecture. The shades feature patented hardware that conceals wires and screws, eliminating the need for valances or ceiling pockets.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
Local woodworkers made the chairs in the living room. Claudio and Aranza lined up nine blocks of wood from nearby construction sites to create an ad hoc coffee table. The enclosed portions of the house have massive louvered sliders, also built by local carpenters.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
Homeowners Ligaya Tichy and Russel Simmons relax with their daughter, Skye, in the family room, which occupies a new glass pavilion. A custom rug by Vaheed Taheri snugly fits into the space, which also features a custom sofa; a Dama side table by R&amp;D Poliform; a Sten Floor Lamp by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach; a Moby coffee table by Angela Adams; and a Group Cocktail chair by Philippe Malouin for SCP from The Future Perfect. The Running Magnet track light is by Flos.
Homeowners Ligaya Tichy and Russel Simmons relax with their daughter, Skye, in the family room, which occupies a new glass pavilion. A custom rug by Vaheed Taheri snugly fits into the space, which also features a custom sofa; a Dama side table by R&amp;D Poliform; a Sten Floor Lamp by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach; a Moby coffee table by Angela Adams; and a Group Cocktail chair by Philippe Malouin for SCP from The Future Perfect. The Running Magnet track light is by Flos.
Inside, handcrafted terrazzo flooring contrast with natural wood ceilings and wall cladding. The nearly 1,300-square-foot floor plan makes efficient use of the simple, rectangular structure by neatly fitting an open living/dining area along the front and two bedrooms along the back.
Inside, handcrafted terrazzo flooring contrast with natural wood ceilings and wall cladding. The nearly 1,300-square-foot floor plan makes efficient use of the simple, rectangular structure by neatly fitting an open living/dining area along the front and two bedrooms along the back.
Although the two-story atrium is smaller than the courtyard, it is no less important to the design. The glazed pocket doors are opened daily, connecting the family room to the rear yard, and framing the sculptural form of the 30-year-old Japanese black pine garden bonsai.
Although the two-story atrium is smaller than the courtyard, it is no less important to the design. The glazed pocket doors are opened daily, connecting the family room to the rear yard, and framing the sculptural form of the 30-year-old Japanese black pine garden bonsai.
The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
The original home on the site was developed in 1936 as a 1,250-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Architect Joseph Dangaran wanted to respect this modest scale when he designed a new home for his family.
Another peek at the wraparound terrace, which is designed for incredible indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Another peek at the wraparound terrace, which is designed for incredible indoor/outdoor entertaining.
Perched above a lake on Australia’s verdant Mornington Peninsula, James and Imogen Tutton’s teak-clad house was designed by Karen Alcock of Melbourne-based MA Architects.
Perched above a lake on Australia’s verdant Mornington Peninsula, James and Imogen Tutton’s teak-clad house was designed by Karen Alcock of Melbourne-based MA Architects.
The kitchen’s brass-lined niche, with a matching tap by Arne Jacobsen for Vola, contrasts the otherwise spare, black formply interior of one of the cabins. “We wanted to introduce one piece that was deliberately special, that would build drama between the humility of the unfinished and the very precise polish of this one object,” says designer Nat Cheshire.
The kitchen’s brass-lined niche, with a matching tap by Arne Jacobsen for Vola, contrasts the otherwise spare, black formply interior of one of the cabins. “We wanted to introduce one piece that was deliberately special, that would build drama between the humility of the unfinished and the very precise polish of this one object,” says designer Nat Cheshire.
Leather Wrapped Mirror is a minimal mirror created by Australia-based designers Owen Architecture. The circular mirror features a rope attached on either end to allow the mirror to be hung. The outer perimeter of the mirror is constructed of natural cowhide leather with black waxed linen threading. The inside of the mirror’s frame contrasts against the natural hide, creating a focus toward the reflection of the mirror.
Leather Wrapped Mirror is a minimal mirror created by Australia-based designers Owen Architecture. The circular mirror features a rope attached on either end to allow the mirror to be hung. The outer perimeter of the mirror is constructed of natural cowhide leather with black waxed linen threading. The inside of the mirror’s frame contrasts against the natural hide, creating a focus toward the reflection of the mirror.
Side Table, $89.99. Comprising a molded plywood tray top and a trio of powder-coated steel legs, this table was “designed to make it seem like the top is floating,” says Deam.
Side Table, $89.99. Comprising a molded plywood tray top and a trio of powder-coated steel legs, this table was “designed to make it seem like the top is floating,” says Deam.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.
Bar Trolley, $149.99. Deam + Dine designed each piece to be versatile and "aesthetically durable," like this circular, two-tier bar cart made from mirrored, wooden trays and a powder-coated steel frame.
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
Alexandra Angle transformed a beachside cabin into a colorful retreat for a college friend and her family. The living area features a PP130 Circle Chair by Hans Wegner and a Shaker wood stove by Antonio Citterio with Toan Nguyen for Wittus. A Tropicalia Cocoon hanging chair by Patricia Urquiola complements the fabric from Liberty that Angle used for the cushions on the built-in banquette.
Set cover photo