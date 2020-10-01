Archtober, a month-long tribute to architecture and design in New York, is turning 10—and the Center for Architecture has put together an impressive mix of in-person and digital tours, exhibitions, and events across all five boroughs for this year’s iteration. "Building of the Day," the long-popular architect-led tours, are now going virtual, and will include Little Island by Heatherwick Studio, the Marcel Breuer Buildings at the Bronx Community College, the High Line by James Corner Field Operations, and the Staten Island Museum at Snug Harbor by Gluckman Tang Architects. New Yorkers who would rather escape the city for a spell should consider the three-hour tour of Art Omi Sculpture & Architecture Park in Ghent, in the Hudson Valley, led by architecture director Warren James, or a tour of Steven Holl Architects’ the Ex of In House in Rhinebeck.