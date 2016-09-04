LABhaus Floor Plan A Deck B Pool C Great Room D Kitchen E Laundry Room F Bathroom G Guest Room
The horizontal detailing for the rain screen reinterprets the clapboard cladding of the old house.
The aluminum sliding glass door system, manufactured by Solar Innovations, comprises five seamless panels that meet at the corner.
A prefab pool- and guesthouse designed by LABhaus frames views of a Massachusetts property’s original structure, a Dillman model Sears, Roebuck kit house from 1928.
Ambient lighting is provided throughout the grounds but cause no light pollution or infringement on the environment. An upscale restaurant and lounge bar are also available for guests to enjoy.
The modular suites continue to provide guests with direct contact with the surroundings using huge floor-to-ceiling windows. Privacy is upheld as each unit can only be accessed from the back.
A new pantry wall in a teak wood veneer supplies all-but-invisible cabinet space with the help of touch-latch door hardware. Perched atop the existing terrazzo flooring, the underbelly of the kitchen's central island, painted with Benjamin Moore paint in the Midsummer Night shade, is visible beneath the reclaimed American elm countertop.
Opening the kitchen to outdoor spaces, a new window with floating shelves for storage looks out into the front yard. New appliances, stainless steel countertops and an integral sink add utility. Photo by Whit Preston.
The open dining area and kitchen of a midcentury renovation in Austin shows the existing terrazzo flooring, the plaster ceiling, and the kitchen's tile backsplash—Fireclay Debris series in Daffodil—working in harmony. Floating shelves in the kitchen window and a stainless-steel countertop surrounding the kitchen's burners rest just beneath the backsplash. A Boca Raton Blue upper cabinet and Nelson pendants add interest and dimension to the kitchen's warm combination of wood, yellow and blue. Vintage chairs, seated at the kitchen island and in the front right corner at the dining table, complete the design scheme.
A post-renovation view of the kitchen shows it opening into the family room. Replacing the former white cabinets are Island drawer fronts and wall panelling of teak wood and reclaimed American elm countertop, milled by Vintage Material Supply. The differing grains of the teak veneers and elm countertop vadd complexity and rhythm to the kitchen's wood motif. Stuc Pierre plaster ceiling selected by the homeowner, Sloan Houser, adds an airy feel to the opened space.
A wide view of the renovated home situates it as it sits on Austin soil. Where the gentle swoop of the driveway meets the overhanging garage, the home's patio is just visible. A light in the new kitchen window further integrates the home with the neighborhood just beyond it.
A close-up of the renovated exterior shows the home's new, brightly-colored door in relief of the new kitchen window, whose floating shelves are just visible. Selected by Sloan Houser, the door's shade of turquiose is similar to Benjamin Moore's Americana, although with stronger hints of green.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
Shannon Bloemker’s hillside home in Piedmont, California, is arranged in a C-shape with protected courtyards.
A corral fire pit brings everyone together, whether it’s to roast marshmallows or listen to some acoustic tunes.
Miniature donkeys and alpacas roam the land freely.
Both yurts are completely furnished with everything you’ll need including welcoming furniture and warm, comfortable textures.
Also available is the Marrakech yurt, which fits two adults with a queen bed and a blow up bed.
Available to rent through Airbnb, Green Acres’ yurts are hidden away in a quiet wooded area just outside of Austin, Texas.The campsite takes glamping to a whole new level with roaming animals and numerous activities.
The Schulman yurt fits three adults with a queen bed and a pull-away bed. It comes with heating and bath essentials.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
